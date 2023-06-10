Dead – Death – Obituary News : Murder of College Student by Jealous Lover

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Love Gone Wrong: College Student Murdered for Rejecting Marriage Proposal

Introduction

In a shocking incident, a college student was murdered by a man who allegedly could not handle rejection. The victim, a young woman, had refused a marriage proposal from the accused, who then brutally killed her in broad daylight. The incident has once again brought to light the issue of violence against women and the need for stricter laws to protect them.

The Incident

The incident took place near the town of Marthandam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The victim was a 20-year-old college student, who had reportedly been pursued by the accused, a 22-year-old man, for some time. According to reports, the accused had proposed marriage to the victim, but she had rejected him, saying that she wanted to focus on her studies.

The accused, unable to accept the rejection, had been harassing the victim, both in person and through phone calls and messages. On the day of the incident, the accused had followed the victim to the railway station, where she was waiting for a train. He then attacked her with a sickle, causing fatal injuries.

The Aftermath

The incident has caused outrage across the country, with people demanding justice for the victim and stricter laws to protect women from such violence. The accused has been arrested and charged with murder, but many feel that this is not enough. There have been calls for faster trials and harsher punishments for crimes against women.

The victim’s family and friends are in shock and mourning, unable to comprehend the senseless violence that has taken away a young life. The incident has also raised questions about the safety of women in public spaces, and the need for better policing and surveillance.

Conclusion

The murder of the college student near Marthandam is a tragic reminder of the pervasive violence against women in India. It is also a call to action for the government and society to do more to protect women and ensure their safety. While stricter laws and harsher punishments are necessary, it is also important to address the root causes of such violence, including patriarchal attitudes and gender stereotypes. Until women are truly treated as equal members of society, incidents like these will continue to occur, and young lives will continue to be lost.

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :கல்லூரி மாணவியை அரிவாளால் வெட்டி விட்டு காதலன் தற்கொலை/