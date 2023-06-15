Dead – Death – Obituary News : Murder-Suicide: Husband Shoots Wife, Dies by Same Bullet

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Freak Incident in Moradabad: Husband Kills Wife and Himself with a Single Bullet

A bizarre incident took place in Khanpur village under the Bilari police station limits in western Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. Anek Pal, aged around 40, shot his wife, Suman Pal, around 38 years old, while holding her in a close embrace, with a single bullet. The same bullet hit Anek Pal in his chest and crossed his back. Both were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to their injuries. The couple has left behind four children – a daughter and three sons.

The Incident

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural Moradabad) Sandeep Kumar, the incident took place on the intervening nights of June 13 and 14. The relatives, acquaintances, and children of the couple told the police that the husband and the wife frequently fought over various issues. As of late, they have been fighting a lot.

“On the night of June 13, Anek Pal performed his prayers at home and then held his wife in an embrace before shooting her. The same bullet hit the body of Anek Pal in his chest and crossed his back. Both were injured by the gunshot and taken to a hospital, but they did not survive,” Kumar said.

The Investigation

The police said they have not received any complaints from the relatives of the dead couple, whose fights have increased in the last week since Suman lost a mobile phone during a wedding function. Police Circle Officer (Bilari area) Ankit Kumar told PTI that the firearm used in the episode was a country-made weapon, and an investigation is underway to find out how it was procured.

On suspicion of the husband performing occult practice prior to the incident, the officer said a probe was on to ascertain it. The police are still investigating the motive behind the incident, and no official complaint has been filed yet.

The Custody of the Children

Asked about the custody of the four children of the couple, Kumar said, “Right now the children are at their home in the village. Their maternal relatives have approached the police for their custody. The matter would be looked into in detail, and further decisions made accordingly in accordance with the rules.”

Conclusion

This freak incident in Moradabad has left many in shock and disbelief. The tragic loss of two lives, leaving behind four young children, is a heartbreaking incident. The police are still investigating the motive behind the incident. The children’s custody is now in the hands of the police, and it is hoped that they will be placed in a safe and secure environment. The incident highlights the need for better conflict resolution and mental health support for individuals and families in distress.

