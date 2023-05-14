Dead – Death – Obituary News : Murphy Afolabi’s Cause of Death: Nollywood Actor’s Demise Explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Film Maker Murphy Afolabi is dead

The Nigerian film industry has suffered another great loss as the news of the passing of Murphy Afolabi, a popular Yoruba actor, and filmmaker, hit the media. According to reports, Murphy Afolabi died on May 14, 2021, after he fell in his bathroom and smashed his skull on the floor, leading to his untimely demise. The news of his death has left many of his colleagues and fans heartbroken, and social media has been awash with condolences in honor of the outstanding actor.

Who was Murphy Afolabi?

Murphy Afolabi was a renowned Nigerian actor, screenwriter, producer, and director known for his outstanding performances in several Yoruba films. He was born on May 5, 1972, in Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria. Murphy graduated from Osun State Polytechnic in Ire Osun State with degrees in mass communication, theatre arts, and film production. He began acting when Murphy Afolabi, who was coached by Dagunro, made an early appearance in the movie Ifa Olokun.

Since then, the well-known Yoruba actor has appeared in numerous Yoruba films, including Jimi Bendel, Mafiwonmi, Bia se Beru, and many others. Murphy was a creative and great actor who was well recognized for his outstanding performance parts in films, particularly Yoruba films. He was renowned for playing love interests in Yoruba films. In the course of his acting career, Murphy Afolabi has received nominations for several honors, including At the City People Movie Awards, the Best Director, best producer, and best actor of the Year were awarded in that order.

Murphy Afolabi cause of death

Murphy Afolabi died from injuries sustained from a fall in the bathroom in the early hours of May 14, 2021. According to his friends, Murphy Afolabi slid on some tiles and smacked his head on something hard, leading to fatal injuries. His passing is a great loss to the Nigerian film industry, and his fans are still mourning his demise.

Social media users’ reactions to Murphy Afolabi’s death

The news of Murphy Afolabi’s death was met with shock and sadness by many of his colleagues and fans. Social media has been awash with tributes and condolences in honor of the outstanding actor. Many of his fans took to social media to express their grief and mourn the loss of such a gifted actor.

In a post on Instagram, Odunlade Adekola expressed his disbelief, saying, “Jesus Christ We lost Murphy.” Esholawrence Olusola wrote, “Rip Murphy Afolabi we love you but God loves you most.” Si Mi Gold said, “This life is vanity pls let’s all do good rest In Peace Morphy I too like this man ooo now is gone what a wicked world.” Efunniyi Boluwatife Haryorke wrote, “This is so disheartening God has Mercy on him.” Adeola Gbadegesin said, “Every soul shall taste death. May Allah comfort the departed soul families in this trying time& grant him Alajanat Fridays.” Eniola Taiwo wrote, “It’s so painful, may your soul rest in perfect peace.” Oluwakemi Ologbon said, “God have mercy, what a great talented man, we love you but God loves you most. Rest in the peace great super actor.”

In conclusion, the passing of Murphy Afolabi is a great loss to the Nigerian film industry, and his fans will miss him dearly. He was a gifted actor, writer, producer, and director who had a profound impact on the Nigerian film industry. His legacy will continue to live on, and he will always be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the Nigerian film industry. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Murphy Afolabi death cause What killed Murphy Afolabi? Nollywood actor Murphy Afolabi’s demise Explanation of Murphy Afolabi’s passing Murphy Afolabi’s cause of death in Nollywood

News Source : Medico topics – News Hub | Latest News | Breaking News | Daily News

Source Link :How did Murphy Afolabi die? Nollywood actor cause of death Explained/