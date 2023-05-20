Dead – Death – Obituary News : Murphy Afolabi’s Reason for Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Murphy Afolabi Cause of Death: A Tragic Loss to Nollywood

Nollywood lost a great talent on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Murphy Afolabi, a renowned Nigerian actor, producer, and director, passed away at the age of 49. His death came as a shock to many, as he had celebrated his birthday just a few days prior, on May 5, 2023. Murphy was in good health, and there was no news of him suffering from any disease, making his sudden death all the more tragic. The cause of his death has been identified as a head injury sustained from accidentally falling in the bathroom during the early hours. He died in his house in Ikorodu, Lagos, before he could be taken to the hospital.

Tributes and condolences poured in from fans and colleagues across the Nigerian film industry. Director and producer Tunde Old-Yusuf shared the news of Murphy’s death on his Facebook page, paying homage to the late actor. Murphy Afolabi was a respected figure in Nollywood, having appeared in over 60 movies throughout his career, including “Jimi Bendel,” “Mafiwonmi,” and “Bia Se Beru.” He also made a name for himself as a producer, overseeing the creation of noteworthy movies such as “Enu,” “Asake,” “Owo Ale,” and “Gbolahan.” His contributions to the industry earned him many accolades, including the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the 2012 Best of Nollywood Awards.

Murphy Afolabi was born on May 5, 1974, in Osogbo, Nigeria. He graduated from Osun State Polytechnic, Ire, with a diploma in Theatre Arts, Film Production, and Mass Communication. He began his acting journey at a young age and gained recognition after appearing in the movie “Ifa Olokun” under the mentorship of Dagunro. He went on to become a celebrated actor, earning critical acclaim for his remarkable performances and portrayal of characters in Yoruba films.

Aside from his accomplishments in the film industry, Murphy Afolabi was also a successful businessman, with an estimated net worth of $400,000 at the time of his death. He owned several cars and was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The sudden loss of Murphy Afolabi has left a void in Nollywood, and his passing has been deeply felt by fans and colleagues alike. He will be remembered for his talent, dedication, and contributions to the Nigerian film industry. Rest in peace, Murphy Afolabi.

1. Murphy Afolabi death cause

2. Murphy Afolabi health issues

3. Murphy Afolabi illness

4. Murphy Afolabi autopsy report

5. Murphy Afolabi funeral arrangements

News Source : Honest News Reporter

Source Link :What Is Murphy Afolabi Cause Of Death?/