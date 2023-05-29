Dead – Death – Obituary News : Music Director P.K. Kesavan Namboothiri Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Music Director P.K. Kesavan Namboothiri Passes Away at 84

The music industry in Kerala is mourning the loss of one of its most prominent figures, P.K. Kesavan Namboothiri. The musician and music director passed away at the age of 84 at his residence, ‘Pushpanjali’ at Vellat Lane, Krishna Gardens, Shornur Road, Thrissur, on Wednesday at around 4.30 am.

A Career in Devotional Music

Kesavan Namboothiri was a stalwart in the early devotional music industry in Malayalam. He was a gifted musician and composer who left behind a legacy of music that will be cherished for generations to come. He composed music for about twenty music albums, including Pushpanjali (1981), Saranamanjari, Rudrakshamala (1984), and Vanamala (1987).

His music was unique in that it blended traditional Indian music with modern elements, creating a sound that was both traditional and contemporary. He was a master of the harmonium and had an ear for picking the right notes that would elevate a song to new heights.

A Tribute to His Legacy

The news of Kesavan Namboothiri’s passing has left the music industry in Kerala in shock. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his legacy of music. His contribution to the industry cannot be overstated, and his music will continue to be cherished by fans for generations to come.

His music was not just a reflection of his talent, but also of his spirituality. He was a deeply religious man who believed that music was a form of worship. His music was an expression of his devotion to God and his love for humanity. His songs were a source of comfort and solace for many, and his legacy will continue to inspire and uplift those who listen to his music.

A Life Well-Lived

Kesavan Namboothiri’s life was one of dedication and devotion. He gave his life to music and left behind a rich legacy that will continue to inspire future generations. His music was a reflection of his soul, and it touched the hearts of millions of people.

He was a true artist who believed in the power of music to heal and transform. His music was not just entertainment, but also a source of spiritual nourishment. His songs were filled with messages of hope, love, and peace, and they continue to resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds.

A Final Farewell

Kesavan Namboothiri’s passing is a great loss to the music industry in Kerala. His music will be missed, but his legacy will live on forever. He has left behind a treasure trove of music that will continue to inspire and uplift future generations.

As we bid farewell to this musical genius, let us take a moment to remember his life and legacy. Let us honor his contribution to the music industry and thank him for the joy and inspiration that his music has brought into our lives.

May his soul rest in peace.

P.K. Kesavan Namboothiri Music director Kerala Carnatic music Indian classical music

News Source : Stephanie

Source Link :Music director P.K. Kesavan Namboothiri passes away – KERALA/