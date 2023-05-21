Dead – Death – Obituary News : Music Director Raj-Koti Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Music Composer Raj of Raj-Koti Duo Passes Away

The South Indian music fraternity is in deep shock after the passing away of veteran music composer Raj, who was one half of the popular Raj-Koti duo. Raj, whose original name was Thotakura Somaraju, passed away recently. He was known for conducting music and giving notes to the orchestra, as revealed by his partner Koti. The duo was among the many prominent South Indian composers for whom AR Rahman worked as a keyboard programmer for eight years. Rahman referred to Raj and Koti as his brothers.

Raj and Koti composed music for about 180 films in a notable career spanning a decade. Out of their 3000 songs, about 2,500 songs were sung by popular singers SP Balasubrahmanyam and KS Chithra. The duo bagged the Nandi Award for Best Music Director in 1994 for Nagarjuna’s Hello Brother.

In a television interview, the duo announced that they were teaming up again to reinstate the Raj-Koti brand. However, their plans did not take off and did not succeed for unknown reasons. After separation, Koti went on to compose background music for over 300 films.

Tollywood is mourning the demise of Raj. Several music composers, singers, film directors, and actors have expressed their grief over his passing. Raj’s contribution to the South Indian music industry will always be remembered and cherished.

