Dead – Death – Obituary News : Music legend Tina Turner dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Music Legend Tina Turner

On July 27th, 2021, the world lost a music legend as Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83. Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the R&B duo Ike & Tina Turner. However, it was her solo career that solidified her as one of the greatest performers of all time.

Ike & Tina Turner

Turner met Ike Turner in 1956, and they started performing together as the Kings of Rhythm. They soon added Tina’s powerful vocals to the mix, and the duo was born. They went on to release numerous hits, including “A Fool in Love,” “River Deep – Mountain High,” and “Proud Mary.”

However, their personal relationship was plagued with violence and abuse. In her autobiography, Turner detailed the physical and emotional abuse she suffered at the hands of Ike, leading to their divorce in 1978.

Solo Career

After leaving Ike Turner, Tina struggled to establish herself as a solo artist. However, in 1984, she released her fifth solo album, “Private Dancer,” which became a massive success. The album included hit singles such as “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Better Be Good to Me,” and “Private Dancer.”

Turner’s electrifying live performances and signature dance moves earned her the nickname “The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” She continued to release successful albums throughout the 80s and 90s, including “Break Every Rule,” “Foreign Affair,” and “Wildest Dreams.”

Legacy

Turner’s impact on the music industry cannot be overstated. She sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time. She also won numerous awards, including eight Grammy Awards, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Turner’s influence extended beyond music, as she was also a fashion icon and actress. She appeared in films such as “Tommy” and “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” and was the subject of a hit biographical film, “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” which earned Angela Bassett an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Turner.

Final Thoughts

Tina Turner’s life and career were marked by hardship and triumph. She overcame domestic abuse and racism to become one of the most successful and influential artists of all time. Her music and performances will continue to inspire generations to come.

Rest in peace, Tina Turner, and thank you for the music.

Tina Turner death Tina Turner music legacy Rock icon Tina Turner Tina Turner greatest hits Tina Turner biopic

News Source : FOX 26 Houston

Source Link :Tina Turner, music legend and rock icon, dead at 83/