Dead – Death – Obituary News : Music Writer Scott Schinder Passes at 61

Veteran Music Writer Scott Schinder Passes Away at 61

Introduction

Scott Schinder, a legendary music writer with over three decades of experience, has passed away after a prolonged illness, according to his friend Randy Haecker. Schinder’s work has been featured in a multitude of publications, including Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Entertainment Weekly.

Early Life and Career

Schinder was a native of Long Island and a resident of New York City for most of his life. He was a constant presence in the city’s music scene, frequenting venues such as CBGB, Irving Plaza, and Brownies in the 1980s and ’90s. He began writing for various publications during this time, including Creem, Musician, and Stereophile.

Love for Austin, Texas

One of Schinder’s favorite destinations was Austin, Texas, where he attended the first South by Southwest festival in 1987. He relocated to the city in 2011 and continued to write for various publications, including SXSWorld and Texas Music.

Legacy and Contributions

In addition to his work as a journalist, Schinder contributed to numerous books and wrote liner notes for various albums. He also appeared in multiple Rolling Stone publications, including “Icons of Rock” and all six editions of the Trouser Press Record Guide.

Private Life and Passing

Schinder was known to be intensely private and shared little information about his illness with even his closest friends. No details on survivors or funeral arrangements have been revealed at this time.

Conclusion

Scott Schinder was a celebrated music writer whose contributions to the industry will continue to be appreciated for years to come. His work will be remembered as a testament to his passion for music and his dedication to the craft of journalism.

