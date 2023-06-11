Dead – Death – Obituary News : Musician Armond Nelson Sr. passes at 63

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Armond Nelson Sr.: A Life of Music and Community Impact

Armond Nelson Sr. was a man who touched the lives of those around him through his music. He was a professional musician who specialized in gospel and spent years educating students as a music teacher at Urban Community Leadership Academy in Kansas City. He was also a church elder and minister of music at Holy Ghost Spiritual Church of God in Christ, where he used his music as a form of worship.

Nelson Sr. was a well-versed musician who played guitar, bass guitar, and piano. While he was a lifelong jazz, blues, and funk fan, his main love was gospel music. His son, Armond Nelson Jr., described him as a “one-man band.” Nelson Sr. left his birthplace of Hartford, Connecticut, in the 1980s to come to Kansas City for better opportunities as a musician. Here he met the woman who would become his wife and have his first child.

Since Nelson Sr.’s passing in May 2021 at age 63 due to health complications after a stroke, many people have posted heartfelt messages of condolences to the family. Many share memories of the significant part that the veteran musician played in their lives. Funeral services for Nelson Sr. were held on June 3, and Nelson Jr. said his father would have been proud to see the number of friends, family, former students, and bandmates that came out to pay their respects.

Nelson Sr. was known as a kindhearted and giving man who was familiar to many in the community through years of performing in various bands and mentoring young musicians. He was passionate about music and wanted to see the next generation of musicians succeed. He pushed his students to be the best they could be and taught them to have a level of expectation for themselves.

Nelson Sr. was a great father, friend, and brother, and he was just that type of person. His family is still adjusting to the world without him, but they are holding up as much as they can. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched through his music and his kindness.

Other Remembrances

William Starnes, a U.S. Army veteran and postal worker, died in May 2021 at age 87. Starnes was born in Vian, Oklahoma, in 1934, and he found a passion for many hobbies, such as cooking, fishing, traveling, working on cars, and riding motorcycles. During the Korean War, he joined the United States Army, where he served for three years. After concluding his military service, he went on to work as a cook for the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital. Starnes would use his culinary skills to provide delicious meals for fellow veterans. After working at the VA hospital for years, Starnes changed careers, working for the United States Postal Service as a mechanic supervisor. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Trenton Fleming, a U.S. Air Force veteran and airline worker, died in May 2021 at age 92. Fleming was born in Greenville, Texas, in 1931, and he showed an appreciation for education and developed a deep love of reading as a child. He attended and graduated from Lincoln High School and enrolled at the University of Kansas, where he majored in modern European history and French literature. After completing his education, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he worked as a translator. After leaving the service, Fleming was hired by Pan American World Airways. He worked in the airline industry until his retirement from Delta Airlines in 2006. He is survived by his sister, Opal Corinth Blankinship, along with many friends and family.

In conclusion, these individuals made significant contributions to their communities and will be remembered for the impact they had on those around them. They will be missed, but their legacies will live on through the memories and stories shared by those who knew them.

News Source : J.M. Banks

Source Link :Obituary: Kansas City musician Armond Nelson Sr. dies at 63/