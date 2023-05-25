Dead – Death – Obituary News : Musician Bill Lee, father of Spike Lee, dies at 94

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Jazz Bassist Bill Lee Dies at Age 94

Brooklyn, N.Y. – The world of jazz music is mourning the loss of one of its greatest bassists, Bill Lee, who passed away at his home in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday at the age of 94. Bill’s son, filmmaker Spike Lee, confirmed his father’s death in an emotional Instagram post.

Bill Lee was a highly respected musician who worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Bob Dylan, Aretha Franklin, Simon and Garfunkel, Harry Belafonte, and Cat Stevens. He played on over 250 recorded albums and was known for his exceptional talent and unique style on the bass.

However, Bill’s legacy extends beyond the world of music. He also collaborated with his son, Spike Lee, on several movies, including “She’s Gotta Have It,” “School Daze,” “Mo’ Better Blues,” and “Do The Right Thing.” Bill served as a composer on these films and even made an appearance in “Do The Right Thing.”

Despite their successful collaborations, Bill and Spike had a falling out in the 1990s, which they both attributed to Bill’s marriage to Susan Kaplan after his first wife and Spike’s mother, Jacquelyn, died in 1976. The estrangement lasted for many years, but the two were able to reconcile during a 20th anniversary screening of “Do The Right Thing” in 2009 and a 25th anniversary event in 2014.

Bill Lee’s contributions to the world of music and film have left an indelible mark on the industry. He will be remembered as a true pioneer, whose talent and passion inspired generations of musicians and artists.

Bill is survived by his wife, Susan Kaplan; his children, Spike, Arnold, Cinque, David, and Joie; his brother, A. Clifton Lee; and two grandchildren. The family has not yet announced any details regarding a memorial service or funeral.

News Source : Zach Mentz, cleveland.com

Source Link :Bill Lee, famed musician and Spike Lee’s father, dies at 94/