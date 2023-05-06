Dead – Death – Obituary News : Musician Rob Laakso from Kurt Vile & The Violators passes away at 44

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rob Laakso of Kurt Vile’s Band The Violators Dies at Age 44

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Rob Laakso, a full-time member of Kurt Vile’s band The Violators. Laakso lost his battle with cancer at the age of 44.

Laakso’s Contributions to The Violators

Laakso joined The Violators in 2013, replacing Adam Granduciel. He contributed to a majority of Vile’s albums, including 2013’s Wakin on a Pretty Daze, 2015’s b’lieve I’m goin down…, and 2018’s Bottle It In. He most recently worked with Vile on his upcoming 2022 album, Watch My Moves.

Laakso’s Career Beyond The Violators

Aside from his work with The Violators, Laakso was also a member of the shoegaze band Swirlies and the indie rock band Mice Parade.

Laakso’s Survivors

Laakso is survived by his wife, Sarah, and their two children.

GoFundMe Page for the Family

In support of Laakso’s family, a GoFundMe page has been launched. We encourage fans and supporters to donate what they can during this difficult time.

Rob Laakso’s contributions to the music industry and his impact on those who knew him will not be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working with him and hearing his music.

