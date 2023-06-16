Dead – Death – Obituary News : Musician Yasunori Arai passes away: Co-writer of ‘Slam Dunk’ opening song dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Yasunori Arai: The Legacy of BAAD’s Drummer

The world of music lost a talented musician on May 22, 2023, as news outlets confirmed the death of Yasunori Arai, the drummer of Japanese rock band BAAD. Fans of the band, who gained global popularity for their hit song “Kimi ga Suki da to Sakebitai,” the opening theme of the anime series “Slam Dunk,” mourned the loss of the talented drummer who contributed to the band’s rise to fame.

Born on September 1, 1967, in Japan, Yasunori Arai started his career with BAAD in 1992. He was a part of the band during their peak years when they released their debut single “Donna Toki Demo Hold Me Tight” in February 1993. However, it was their hit song “Kimi ga Suki da to Sakebitai” that propelled them to worldwide acclaim.

The song, which translates to “I Want to Shout ‘I Like You,'” was the opening theme of the anime series “Slam Dunk,” which aired from 1993 to 1996. The series, based on a popular manga by Takehiko Inoue, followed the story of a high school basketball team and their journey to become the best in Japan. The catchy tune of “Kimi ga Suki da to Sakebitai” became an instant hit and helped the band gain a massive following.

After their success with “Slam Dunk,” BAAD released their second single, “Koishite Hajimete Shitta Kimi,” and their album, “B-SOUL,” in 1998. However, the band disbanded the following year, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

Yasunori Arai did not participate in BAAD’s first reunion in nearly 30 years, which was held on May 18, as he was undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed health issue. However, the band shared a live version of “Kimi ga Suki da to Sakebitai” on Twitter as part of their reunion.

The news of Yasunori Arai’s death came as a shock to fans who had been supporting the band for decades. According to a statement posted on BAAD’s official website, the drummer passed away after undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed health issue. The statement also asked fans to refrain from individual inquiries or interviews with the bereaved family and BAAD members.

The legacy of Yasunori Arai and BAAD lives on, and their music continues to inspire fans worldwide. The news of the anime movie “The First Slam Dunk” confirmed its arrival on the big screens in the US and Canada this summer, which will undoubtedly introduce new fans to the band’s music.

The funeral and farewell ceremony for Yasunori Arai were held exclusively by his family and close relatives. The band expressed their sincere gratitude to all their fans for their kindness and support throughout Arai’s lifetime.

In conclusion, Yasunori Arai’s contribution to BAAD’s success and the anime industry will always be remembered. His legacy lives on through the band’s music, and he will undoubtedly be missed by his family, friends, and fans worldwide. Rest in peace, Yasunori Arai.

Yasunori Arai Slam Dunk opening song Cause of death Band member Drummer

News Source : Music Times

Source Link :Drummer Yasunori Arai Cause of Death: Band Member Behind ‘Slam Dunk’ Hit Opening Song Dies/