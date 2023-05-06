Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mustopa’s Shooting Death at MUI Office Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Cause of Mustopa NR’s Death Revealed by Police

After the shooting incident that took place at the Central Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) office, the police had been investigating the cause of death of the perpetrator, Mustopa NR (60). After carrying out a series of forensic examinations, including forensic laboratory to forensic psychology, the National Police forensic doctor team has finally revealed the exact cause of Mustopa NR’s death.

Heart Attack

The National Police forensic doctor team revealed that the perpetrator died of a heart attack. According to the team, Mustopa NR had a history of hypertension and other chronic diseases. The stress and anxiety caused by the shooting incident may have triggered the heart attack that led to his death.

The police have also revealed that Mustopa NR had a criminal record. He had been involved in several cases related to fraud and embezzlement. The motive behind the shooting incident is still unclear, but the police believe that it might be related to Mustopa NR’s personal grudges against the MUI.

The Shooting Incident at MUI Office

The shooting incident at the MUI office took place on July 14, 2021. Mustopa NR, armed with a gun, entered the MUI office and fired several shots. The incident caused chaos and panic among the staff and visitors. The police immediately responded to the incident and managed to apprehend the perpetrator.

The MUI is an Islamic organization in Indonesia that provides guidance and advice on religious matters. The organization plays a significant role in shaping the country’s Islamic community. The shooting incident at the MUI office has raised concerns about the safety and security of religious organizations in Indonesia.

Investigation and Forensic Examination

After the shooting incident, the police launched an investigation to determine the motive and background of the perpetrator. The police also carried out a series of forensic examinations to determine the cause of the perpetrator’s death. The forensic examinations included laboratory tests, psychological evaluations, and autopsies.

The forensic examination revealed that Mustopa NR had a history of chronic diseases, including hypertension and diabetes. The stress and anxiety caused by the shooting incident may have triggered the heart attack that led to his death. The autopsy also revealed that the perpetrator had suffered from a heart attack.

Conclusion

The shooting incident at the MUI office and the subsequent death of the perpetrator have raised concerns about the safety and security of religious organizations in Indonesia. The police have assured the public that they will take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The cause of Mustopa NR’s death has been revealed by the National Police forensic doctor team. The perpetrator died of a heart attack, which may have been triggered by the stress and anxiety caused by the shooting incident. The police will continue their investigation to determine the motive and background of the perpetrator.

News Source : Snyder

