Dead – Death – Obituary News : Muyiwa Ademola’s profound message on death

Nollywood Actor, Muyiwa Ademola Shares Deep Message on Death

The Nigerian movie industry, also known as Nollywood, has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its own, Murphy Afolabi. The talented actor, who was known for his exceptional acting skills, passed away on June 6, 2021, leaving his colleagues and fans heartbroken.

In the wake of his demise, fellow Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola, took to his Instagram page to share a deep message with his millions of fans. He noted how each birthday takes us closer to our grave and urged his followers to remember that tomorrow might never come for them.

Sharing a message on death, Ademola opined that death is just a reminder and is inevitable. He compared death to a visitor that intrudes without knocking.

“Each Birthday takes us closer to our grave. Remember that tomorrow might never come! A death like this is just a reminder, yes we don’t pray to die young but we just always remember that; DEATH is INEVITABLE! A visitor that intrudes without knocking!”, he wrote.

Ademola’s post is a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the need to live each day to the fullest. It is a call to his fans to cherish every moment and to make the most of the time they have on earth.

The actor also had kind words for his late colleague, Murphy Afolabi, who he had recently celebrated on his birthday. Ademola prayed for him to enjoy a long life, good health, immense happiness, and abundant prosperity.

“A wonderful birthday shout out to a brother and colleague. May you always have reasons to celebrate your birth. Long life, good health, immense happiness, and abundant prosperity. Plenty of love”, he wrote.

Iyabo Ojo Mourns Murphy Afolabi

In a similar vein, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, also shared a deep message while mourning Murphy Afolabi. Taking to Instagram, Ojo lamented how death news steals one’s joy and gives heart attack. She bewailed the demise of her colleague who went too soon.

“Hmmmmmmmmmm, this death news knows how to kill someone’s joy. If you don’t have a shock absorber and, heart attack straight…. Gone too soon, Murphy Afolabi rest on ….I feel somehow writing gone too soon or rest on sef,” Ojo wrote on Instagram.

The death of Murphy Afolabi has once again highlighted the need for people to make the most of their time on earth and cherish the people in their lives. It is a reminder that life is fleeting and that we must strive to live it to the fullest.

In conclusion, Ademola and Ojo’s messages serve as a wake-up call for everyone to appreciate the gift of life and to make every moment count. The Nollywood industry has lost a talented actor, but his memory lives on through his works and the lives he touched.

Muyiwa Ademola Kemi Filani News Death Birthday Murphy Afolabi

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Murphy Afolabi: “Each birthday takes us closer to our grave” Muyiwa Ademola shares deep message on death – Kemi Filani News/