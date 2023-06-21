Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Larry Myers Jr. Dies at 49 from Heart Attack

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Myers Jr. Passes Away at 49: Remembering the Life of Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits

Larry Myers Jr., who gained recognition as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits on the TLC show “My 600-lb Life,” has passed away at the age of 49. His cousin, Todd Darell, confirmed the news on Facebook and shared a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral expenses.

Myers suffered a massive heart attack just three days after his 49th birthday, leaving behind a legacy of musical talent and a struggle with weight gain. He was known for lending his voice to special events, often free of charge, and sharing his musical talents since the age of 10. Despite his weight struggles, Myers never lost his drive to show love and kindness to others.

In an episode titled “Larry’s Journey,” viewers saw Myers’ weight struggle and witnessed his remarkable achievement of losing 100 pounds in January 2022. However, during the filming of the episode, Myers weighed 940 pounds and was confined to his bed due to his weight. Although he had previously undergone surgery to lose weight, he regrettably regained 400 pounds.

Myers was open about his ongoing struggles with weight and his relationship with food. He explained on his episode, “I eat to comfort myself. When I’m cooking, it’s the only time I’m happy, besides when I’m eating. So it’s the time that I like to sing and I sing gospel. Because the rest of the time, when I’m not eating, most of my thoughts are morbidly depressing.”

Despite his struggles, Myers remained optimistic about his future and worked towards better health. He actively showed off his efforts towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle on his social media platforms before his passing. He shared his progress, reflecting his dedication to pursuing a healthier way of life.

Myers had announced his plans to release a book titled “The Weight of Grief: One Man’s Journey to Overcome Addiction & Find Hope” before his passing. His legacy of determination and perseverance will continue to inspire others struggling with weight and addiction.

Larry Myers Jr. may have lost his battle with weight and health, but his musical talents and his spirit of kindness will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits.

News Source : International Business Times, Singapore Edition

Source Link :How Did Larry Myers Jr. Die? ‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Best Known as ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits’ Dies Aged 49 of Heart Attack/