Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Larry Myers Jr. Dies at 49

Larry Myers Jr, known as Mr Buttermilk Biscuits and star of the US TV show My 600-lb Life, has passed away at the age of 49. Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Myers Jr, who was vocal about his weight loss journey and ran a YouTube channel called The Buttermilk Biscuit Show. He appeared in the 10th season of My 600-Lb Life, titled Larry’s Journey, where it was revealed he weighed 940 pounds and was bedbound. A fundraiser has been set up to pay for funeral services by Sonya Hines-Hall, who described herself as Myers Jr’s god-sister. The fundraising page read: ‘His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met.’

Myers Jr’s family members have also taken to Facebook to remember him. One wrote: ‘If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed.’ Another wrote: ‘Cousin you lived your life to the fullest!!! Sleep in Heaven.’

Myers Jr’s talent for singing has also been remembered, with tributes to his performances at special events. He went viral for singing about buttermilk biscuits at a chicken restaurant, which led to his nickname. In a video posted on his YouTube channel nine months ago, titled ‘Larry Speaks From The Heart’, he talked about his food addiction and how he overcame it. Myers Jr’s family is asking for help to bring him home ‘one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect.’

Myers Jr’s passing is a reminder of the importance of taking care of one’s health. Obesity can lead to a host of health problems, including heart disease, which is the leading cause of death worldwide. It’s important to seek help and support in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. Myers Jr’s determination to overcome his food addiction and his drive to show love and kindness to all he met are a testament to his strength of character. He will be missed by many.

News Source : Sabrina Barr

Source Link :Larry Myers Jr dead: My 600-lb Life star ‘dies aged 49’/