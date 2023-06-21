Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits’ Dies at 49

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Larry Myers Jr., Star of TLC’s “My 600-lb Life,” Passes Away at 49

The world has lost another shining star with the passing of Larry Myers Jr., who appeared on the tenth season of TLC’s popular reality show “My 600-lb Life”. Myers died at the age of 49, leaving behind a legacy of inspiration and hope for those struggling with obesity.

A Life of Struggles and Triumphs

Myers’ cousin Todd Darrell confirmed the news of his passing on Facebook, where he shared his memories of the beloved star. Darrell referred to Myers as “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits,” a nickname he earned from a viral video of him singing about the food at a chicken restaurant. Despite his larger-than-life personality, Myers’ life was not without its struggles.

Like many individuals featured on “My 600-lb Life,” Myers faced significant health challenges due to his weight. At his heaviest, he weighed over 800 pounds, and he struggled with mobility and other health issues as a result. However, Myers refused to let his weight define him, and he worked tirelessly to improve his health and his life.

A Legacy of Music and Inspiration

Myers’ god-sister Sonya Hines-Hall set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his funeral service, where she shared her memories of his life and his passion for music. “Larry, aka ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits,’ has used his musical talents to bless others since the age of 10,” she wrote. “From a small storefront church in his hometown to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge.”

Myers’ love of music was a constant throughout his life, and it brought joy and comfort to those around him. His appearance on “My 600-lb Life” showcased not only his struggles, but also his determination and his strength. Myers’ story has inspired countless individuals to take control of their health and their lives, and his legacy will continue to inspire others for years to come.

A Loss Felt by Many

The news of Myers’ passing has devastated fans of “My 600-lb Life” and those who knew him personally. His cousin Todd Darrell summed up the feelings of many when he wrote, “Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed.”

Myers’ life was a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of never giving up, no matter how difficult the road ahead may seem. His passing is a loss to all who knew him, but his spirit will live on through his music and his legacy of hope and inspiration.

News Source : Yardbarker

Source Link :Larry Myers Jr. Dies: ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star Known as ‘Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits’ Was 49/