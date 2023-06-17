Dead – Death – Obituary News : My End: A Personal Account

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

So How Did I Die: A Manhwa about Reincarnation and Revenge

So How Did I Die (그래서 나는 죽었을까) is a Korean manhwa written and illustrated by Yusa. It tells the story of a powerful dragon who was transformed into a human after a magical stone was stolen from her territory. The dragon, now known as Irene, seeks revenge against the thief who stole her property and caused her untimely death.

The Plot

The story begins when Irene, a dragon who guards a magical stone, discovers that her precious possession has been stolen by a mysterious thief. She transforms into a human and goes to the human empire to find the thief and retrieve her stone. Along the way, she meets a young man named Ivan, who helps her in her quest and becomes her loyal servant.

However, things take a turn for the worse when Irene discovers that the thief who stole her stone is none other than her own brother, Galleth. Betrayed and enraged, Irene seeks revenge against her brother and his accomplices, who are all members of a powerful organization called the Black Hand.

The Characters

Irene is the main protagonist of the story. She is a powerful dragon who was transformed into a human. She is determined to seek revenge against her brother and his accomplices, but she also has a kind heart and cares for those who are loyal to her.

Ivan is a young man who becomes Irene’s loyal servant. He is kind and loyal, and he helps Irene in her quest for revenge. He is also a skilled fighter, and he often fights alongside Irene in battles.

Galleth is Irene’s brother and the main antagonist of the story. He is a member of the Black Hand, and he stole Irene’s magical stone to further the organization’s goals. He is ruthless and cruel, and he will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

The Themes

So How Did I Die explores several themes throughout the story. One of the main themes is revenge. Irene seeks revenge against her brother and his accomplices for stealing her magical stone and causing her death. Revenge is a powerful motivator in the story, and Irene’s determination to seek it drives the plot forward.

Another theme in the story is loyalty. Irene’s loyal servant, Ivan, is a constant companion and supporter throughout the story. Loyalty is a key factor in the success of Irene’s quest for revenge, and it is a testament to the importance of having people who are willing to stand by you no matter what.

The story also explores the idea of identity. Irene’s transformation from a dragon into a human raises questions about what it means to be human, and how much of our identity is tied to our physical form. It also raises questions about the nature of power and how it can be used for good or evil.

The Art

The art in So How Did I Die is beautiful and detailed. Yusa’s illustrations are full of vibrant colors and dynamic action scenes. The characters are well-designed, and their emotions are conveyed effectively through their facial expressions and body language.

The backgrounds are also well-drawn, with intricate details that add depth to the world of the story. The art is a key factor in the success of the story, as it helps to immerse the reader in the world of the manhwa.

The Conclusion

So How Did I Die is a thrilling and engaging story that explores themes of revenge, loyalty, and identity. The characters are well-developed, and the art is beautiful and detailed. The story is full of action and suspense, and it will keep readers on the edge of their seats until the very end.

If you’re a fan of Korean manhwa and are looking for a new series to read, So How Did I Die is definitely worth checking out.

