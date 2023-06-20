Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Mysore Star’s Suicide Tragedy”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Family Feud Claims Life of Woman in Mysuru

A woman named Lilly Shalini, aged 35, reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Judicial Layout, Kergalli, in the taluk on Sunday evening. The reason behind her decision was the frequent fights with her husband, Bhaskar, due to differences of opinions.

Marriage of Lilly Shalini and Bhaskar

Lilly Shalini had been married to Bhaskar, an auto driver, for the past 15 years. The couple had two children. However, their marriage had been plagued by frequent fights and disagreements, which eventually took a toll on Lilly’s mental health.

The Tragic Event

On Sunday evening, at around 5 pm, Lilly Shalini took the drastic step of ending her life by hanging herself. Jayapura Police were alerted about the incident and rushed to the spot. They conducted a mahazar and registered a case.

Impact on the Family

The tragic incident has left the family in a state of shock and despair. The loss of a loved one is always difficult to bear, and this incident has left the family devastated. It is a reminder that family feuds can have dire consequences and should be dealt with in a peaceful and amicable manner.

Conclusion

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of healthy relationships and effective communication in a family. It is essential to resolve conflicts through peaceful means and ensure that differences of opinions do not escalate into heated arguments and fights. The loss of Lilly Shalini is a tragedy that could have been avoided with better communication and understanding between the couple.

It is hoped that this incident will serve as a wake-up call for families to prioritize their relationships and work towards building healthy and harmonious families.

Suicide among women Mental health and suicide Suicide prevention for women Risk factors for female suicide Understanding female suicide rates

News Source : Star of Mysore

Source Link :Woman commits suicide – Star of Mysore/