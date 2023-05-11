Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mysterious Death at Swimming Center: Accident or Murder?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Accident or Murder? Mysterious Death of Schoolboy at Swimming Training Centre

There is a lot of excitement in the area adjacent to the Kalpataru ground in Burdwan due to the mysterious death of a schoolboy at a swimming training centre. The incident has left everyone shocked and wondering whether it was an accident or a murder. The family members of the deceased claimed that the student was murdered, but the swimming training center has denied the allegation. They claim that it was an unfortunate accident.

The Incident

The victim, a 12-year-old schoolboy, was a regular at the swimming training centre. On the day of the incident, he went to the centre for his routine training. However, he did not return home that day, and his family members started to worry. They searched for him everywhere, but he was nowhere to be found. Finally, they got a call from the swimming training centre informing them that the boy had drowned in the pool.

The Family Allegations

The family members of the deceased claimed that the boy was murdered. They alleged that there were injury marks on his body, which indicated that he was beaten up before he was thrown into the pool. They also claimed that the boy was a good swimmer and could never have drowned in the pool. They demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

The Swimming Training Centre’s Defense

The swimming training centre, on the other hand, denied all the allegations made by the family members of the deceased. They claimed that it was an unfortunate accident and that the boy had drowned in the pool. They said that the boy was not a good swimmer and that he was struggling in the water. The trainers tried to rescue him, but it was too late. They also claimed that there were no injury marks on the boy’s body and that it was a case of accidental drowning.

The Police Investigation

The police have started an investigation into the matter. They have sent the body for post-mortem to determine the cause of death. They have also recorded the statements of the trainers and the family members of the deceased. The police are trying to ascertain whether it was an accident or a murder.

The Public Reaction

The incident has created a lot of buzz in the area, and the public is divided on whether it was an accident or a murder. Some people believe that it was an accident, while others believe that the boy was murdered. The incident has sparked a debate on the safety of children at swimming training centres and the need for proper supervision and training.

The Conclusion

The mysterious death of the schoolboy at the swimming training centre has left everyone shocked and saddened. The police investigation will determine whether it was an accident or a murder. However, the incident has highlighted the need for proper safety measures at swimming training centres and the need for proper training and supervision. It is a tragic incident, and all we can do is hope that justice will be served.

News Source : Cordray

Source Link :Accident or murder? The mysterious death of a schoolboy at a swimming training center is causing a stir/