Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mystery of Haverhill Artist’s Death

Tomaso Schena: Celebrating the Life of a Talented Artist

Who was Tomaso Schena?

Tomaso Schena was a highly skilled artist who lived in Haverhill and originally hailed from Plaistow. He developed a love for drawing at a young age, thanks to his grandfather’s guidance, and continued to pursue his passion throughout his life. Schena was recognized for his artistic abilities and distinctive style, which left an enduring impact on the local community. He often visited local restaurants and businesses, creating portraits of the people he met and improving his skills. His artwork was exhibited in many establishments across Southern Rockingham and Haverhill, Massachusetts.

How did Tomaso Schena die?

Tomaso Schena passed away on May 5th, as indicated by social media posts. The cause of his death has been rumored to be complications from diabetes, although official confirmation has not been released by the family.

Social media condolences for Tomaso Schena

The news of Tomaso Schena’s passing has deeply affected those who knew him, and many have expressed their condolences on social media. Toby Minkovitz Curtin shared that Schena was a talented artist who traveled on a bike to many places, including the Nest Pub and Grill. She had the pleasure of meeting him at the Saddle Up Saloon, where he had just finished drawing a portrait for her and others. Curtin described Schena as a great, gentle soul who put a smile on everyone’s face.

Sharon Suzor remembered Schena on Facebook, expressing her condolences and sharing that she had met him at the maple sugar open house earlier this year. Schena had drawn portraits of Suzor and others, capturing their smiles. She noted that it was Schena’s own smile that had the power to bring out smiles in others.

The legacy of Tomaso Schena

Tomaso Schena’s passing has left a void in the artistic community, and his talent and passion will be deeply missed. Schena’s ability to connect with people through his art left a lasting and positive impression on all those who had the opportunity to engage with him. His infectious smile and remarkable ability to bring joy to others through his portraits will forever remain cherished by all those whose lives he touched.

Conclusion

Tomaso Schena was a talented artist who left an enduring impact on the local community. He dedicated his life to drawing and created portraits of people he met while visiting local establishments. His artwork was exhibited in many businesses across Southern Rockingham and Haverhill, Massachusetts. Schena’s passing has deeply affected those who knew him, and his legacy will continue to live on through his art and the memories he created with those whose lives he touched.

