Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mystery of Tiktok Star Moon Dgaf’s Connection to Monika Thakuri’s Suicide

Monika Thakuri, Cupid Show Contestant and TikTok Producer, Dies

Monika Thakuri, a well-known TikTok content creator and contestant on the Cupid Show, has passed away. Her uncle, Pradip Singh Thapa, director/producer for Nepali film industry at Thapa ji Films Pvt.ltd., posted the news of her passing on Facebook. While the cause of death is still uncertain, some sources claim that Thakuri committed suicide.

The Cupid Show

The Cupid Show is a dating show on YouTube that follows a group of single people as they navigate the ups and downs of finding love. Each episode introduces viewers to a new set of muses, each with their own unique personality and flirtatious habits. Contestants embark on a series of group and one-on-one dates to get to know each other and hopefully find their ideal match. Along the way, there will be homework, obstacles, drama, fun, and many uplifting moments.

The Passing of Monika Thakuri

While the news of Thakuri’s passing has shocked her fans and followers, the topic of conversation now centers around the cause of her death. Some believe that she took her own life, while others claim that online abuse and bullying related to her participation in the Cupid Show may have played a role.

Thakuri’s brother, Lemon Thakuri, has apologized for not understanding what was going on in her life and has shared screenshots of their texts. He asked everyone to consider the mental health of their loved ones, and emphasized that bullying and judging others is wrong.

Today, everyone is mourning the loss of Monika Thakuri, from thinking of her, praying for her life after her death, and sharing their condolences on social media. May her soul rest in peace.

Conclusion

The passing of Monika Thakuri has left her fans and followers devastated. While the cause of her death is not yet confirmed, it is important to remember the impact that online abuse and bullying can have on someone’s mental health. Lemon Thakuri’s message serves as a reminder to us all to be kind and considerate of others, and to prioritize the mental health and well-being of our loved ones.

