Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounding Amal Jyothi Student’s Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shraddha’s Suicide Case: A Tragic Incident That Shook Amal Jyothi Engineering College

The tragic suicide of Shraddha Satish, a second-year food technology student at Amal Jyothi Engineering College in Kanjirapally, shook the entire college community and gained social media attention. On June 2, 2023, Shraddha was found hanging in her hostel room, and her death sparked protests and outrage among the students. The incident eventually led to the indefinite closure of the college and clashes between the students and the police.

Why Did Shraddha Commit Suicide?

The reason behind Shraddha’s suicide is still a matter of controversy. However, it is alleged that the university authorities confiscated her mobile phone and reprimanded her for using it on campus, which led to her taking her own life. The students demanded the removal of the hostel warden and head of the food technology department, holding them responsible for Shraddha’s death. They claimed that they were locked inside the college premises and faced threats that the faculty would withdraw their internal marks.

The Protests and Clashes

As the protest gained momentum, the police increased security by locking all the school gates. The students alleged that the police resorted to unwarranted violence against them. Frustrated by the lack of a satisfactory solution in discussions with the accused teachers, the students renewed their protests. The college management decided to suspend classes and evacuate students from the hostels, but the students intensified their demonstration and vowed to stay in the hostels until their demands were met. The closure of the college was seen as an attempt to quell their protest, which further fueled their anger.

Who Was Shraddha Satish?

Shraddha Satish was a 20-year-old girl from Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam district. She was a student at Amal Jyothi Engineering College in Kanjirapally. According to the students, professors unfairly blamed her for her low grades, and school officials even confiscated her phone for using it. Her parents were reportedly called for a meeting, which added considerable stress to her situation. It was also claimed that the school management fabricated that Shraddha collapsed in her room in an attempt to cover up the incident.

Conclusion

The tragic suicide of Shraddha Satish highlights the importance of addressing mental health issues among students. The incident also raises questions about the role of college authorities in handling such cases and the need for better communication with students. The protests and clashes that followed the incident serve as a reminder that students have a voice and should be heard. It is essential to create a safe and supportive environment for students to thrive and achieve their full potential. The memory of Shraddha Satish will live on, and her death should serve as a wake-up call to the authorities to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Amal Jyothi College student suicide Shraddha Amal Jyothi death investigation Mental health issues in college students Hostel safety and security measures Coping with grief and loss in college communities

News Source : VIRALVIDEOSINSIGHT

Source Link :Amal Jyothi Student Death: Why Did Shraddha Suicide? Found Dead In Hostel/