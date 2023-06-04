Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounding Dan Bouquillon’s Death in Massachusetts

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dan Bouquillon: A Talented and Devoted Massachusetts Native

The news of Dan Bouquillon’s passing on May 20, 2023, has left his family and friends devastated, and his obituary has been trending on social media. Bouquillon, a Massachusetts native, was only 35 years old but had already made a significant impact on his community.

Bouquillon was a dedicated member of the founding board of the Lighthouse School, an institution that focuses on providing education to children with learning disabilities. He was also connected to North Star: Self-Directed Learning for Teens, an organization that advocates for alternative education methods. Bouquillon’s passion for education was evident in his involvement in these organizations.

Aside from his involvement in education-related institutions, Bouquillon had a diverse and impressive career. He earned a bachelor’s degree in art from Guilford College in 2009 and later received a Certificate in Sustainable Development and Leadership from the University of Massachusetts. He worked as an information technology consultant at Lantern Cyber Security Consulting and had affiliations with various businesses, including the Center for American Progress, UMass Dartmouth, Pharmalucence, Paragus IT, and the Center for EcoTechnology.

Bouquillon’s obituary did not disclose the cause of his passing, but it is clear that his sudden departure has left a significant void in the lives of those who knew him. His family and friends are remembering him on social media and have disclosed details of his funeral. Bouquillon will be memorialized at Mary Lyon Church in Buckland, Massachusetts, on June 8, 2023. A green burial will follow at the nearby Trow Cemetery, and a reception will be held at Shelburne Springs.

Bouquillon was a family man, survived by his wife Karen, parents Ed and Dy, siblings Erin, Elias, Jenn, and Kate. He was a talented individual who had a passion for education and technology. His diverse interests and devotion to his community have left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

Online tributes and condolence messages have been flooding in for Bouquillon’s family and friends. Although he may be gone, his legacy will continue to inspire and influence his community. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :What Happened To Dan Bouquillon? Massachusetts Obituary and Death Cause/