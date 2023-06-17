Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounding Disappearance of 13-Year-Old Spring TX Girl, Lauren Garris

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lauren Garris Obituary – Death: What Happened to 13-Year-Old Spring Texas Girl, Lauren Garris ?

On June 12th, Lauren Garris suddenly passed away. Lauren was a lovely and thoughtful 13-year-old who always looked out for others. She had just finished the 7th grade.

In the eighth grade, she was pleased to join the varsity cheer squad because she enjoyed gymnastics. Lauren loved her three brothers and sister deeply, and they were all very close.

The reason of death, however, was not disclosed. James Garris, the father of Lauren Garris, has dedicated his life to assisting others.

After serving in the US Army, he worked as a police officer for 25 years. Just a few months ago, he left the police. Their five children are the sole focus of his wife Lin’s life.

