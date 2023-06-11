Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounding Her Death: Who’s Responsible?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dateline: The Alibi – The Tragic Death of PFC Karlyn Ramirez

On August 25, 2015, the body of Private First Class Karlyn Ramirez was discovered in her Maryland apartment by a maintenance worker. She had been shot at point-blank range twice in the chest and once in the side with a .357 caliber revolver. The Anne Arundel County Police Department found her 4-month-old baby cradled in her arms showing signs of life. The case gained national attention, and Dateline: The Alibi documented the investigation into her murder.

Karlyn Ramirez was born on April 10, 1991, in Texas. She grew up in Del Rio and joined the military after obtaining an associate’s degree. Karlyn’s mother and aunt had also served in the military, continuing a long line of military women in her family. Karlyn was stationed in South Korea when she met Sgt. Maliek Kearney in 2013. The two began dating and soon became engaged. Karlyn was assigned to Fort Meade in Maryland, and Maliek was sent to Fort Jackson in South Carolina before the birth of their child on April 23, 2015. The couple got married three months later.

On August 24, 2015, Karlyn was found dead in her Maryland apartment. The first responders found her child alive in her arms. The autopsy revealed that Karlyn had not been sexually assaulted immediately before her death. The homicide investigators discovered that Karlyn and Maliek had a troubled marriage. Karlyn had reported an extramarital affair with a fellow soldier at Maliek’s behest. Maliek was also unfaithful to Karlyn and was allegedly verbally and mentally abusive. Karlyn had asked for a divorce and petitioned the Army for a no-contact order.

The Anne Arundel County detectives traveled to South Carolina to interview Maliek. He claimed that he had attempted to reconcile with Karlyn, who allegedly showed no interest. He denied involvement in her murder and claimed that he was alone in his South Carolina apartment on August 24. Maliek cooperated with the investigators, providing his cell phone, allowing them to search his vehicle, and voluntarily providing a DNA sample. The investigators found nothing of evidentiary value in his vehicle, and his GPS data showed that his phone had not made the 500-mile journey to Maryland on August 24. However, Maliek had recently installed an application that permanently erased confidential data. Forensics retrieved some erased data, which showed that Maliek had repeated communications with a woman named Dolores Delgado, another fellow soldier who had served in Iraq.

Delgado had an on-again, off-again relationship with Maliek, which started in 2008 when they were deployed together overseas. She told the Anne Arundel County detectives that she was with him on August 24 at his South Carolina apartment, contradicting his statement that he was alone. The investigators found a message from Maliek on her phone that read, “That gun is so damn loud,” which was sent shortly before Karlyn’s murder. They also discovered that Delgado had recently sold ammunition for a .357 caliber gun on her social media accounts.

The authorities tracked the ammunition back to the original seller, who had also sold Delgado the .357 handgun. Maliek and Delgado moved to San Antonio, Texas, where they were arrested in October 2016. The FBI retrieved the murder weapon after a witness claimed to have seen Delgado disposing of a gun in a Florida waterway. Delgado confessed and pleaded guilty to federal charges of crossing state lines to commit domestic violence resulting in death in September 2018. She was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Maliek was convicted of interstate travel to commit domestic violence resulting in death in November 2018. He was sentenced to life without parole plus an additional ten years on firearms charges and ordered to pay almost $500,000 in restitution.

The murder of Karlyn Ramirez was a tragic end to a young life that had just begun. Her family and friends will forever mourn her loss. However, justice was served, and her killers were brought to justice. Dateline: The Alibi provided a concise and chronological view of the heinous crime, featuring interviews with investigators, prosecutors, Karlyn’s friends, and her family. It is a story of love, betrayal, and murder that will never be forgotten.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?/