Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounding Linda Andersen’s Death and Killer

The Shocking Murder of Linda Andersen: A Tale of Two Sisters

Introduction

Residents of Mississauga, Ontario, were left shocked when Linda Andersen was discovered dead inside her bathtub on January 3, 2003. Although the death was initially ruled an accident, evidence soon hinted at a sinister plot, and with time the police announced that Linda had been murdered. The movie ‘Perfect Sisters’ chronicles the gruesome incident and follows the police investigation that eventually brought the perpetrators to justice.

The Death of Linda Andersen

Linda Andersen was a loving mother of three who lived with her children in a townhouse in Mississauga, Ontario. Although most people described Linda as a kindhearted and generous woman, reports claimed she was an alcoholic and would remain drunk most of the time. Later, an investigation revealed that Linda had to live with acute depression after her first husband abandoned the family and left her alone as a single parent. Even her second marriage ended in a bitter divorce, which made Linda take to drinking in order to combat her depression.

On January 3, 2003, 911 operators in Mississauga, Ontario, received a frantic phone call from two teenagers who claimed their mother was found deceased in their house. The teenage girls further insisted they had been at a restaurant all evening, and upon returning home, found Linda unresponsive in the bathtub. Once first responders reached the crime scene, they found Linda floating face-down in the bathtub and soon declared her dead. Moreover, even though an initial medical examination was unable to find any external bruises, the autopsy determined that Linda was drowned to death.

The Suspects

Around the time of the murder, Linda’s eldest daughter, Sandra, was 16 years old, while her sister, Elizabeth, aka Beth, was 15. Incidentally, they were the ones who called 911 after discovering Linda Andersen in the bathtub, and the sisters even met the first responders once they arrived at the scene. When questioned, both Sandra and Beth claimed they had spent the entire evening with a friend at a restaurant and weren’t involved with the homicide in any way.

Once Beth and Sandra’s alibis checked out, the police struck them off the victim list and began canvassing the neighborhood for more witnesses. That was when they came across a neighbor who claimed Linda knocked on his door around 9 pm for some alcohol and smokes. Regardless, the man sent her away with some cigarettes, and he even watched Linda walk up her driveway. At 10:30 pm, about an hour and a half after Linda was last seen alive, the neighbor spotted Beth and Sandra pulling up in a taxi. The girls then offered him some food before making their way into the house. Ten minutes after the girls entered the house, the neighbor spotted cops pulling up to the door, and he later learned that Linda had passed away.

The Confession

Since the death was considered an accident, the investigation remained dormant for about 11 months until one of Beth and Sandra’s male friends approached authorities and claimed that the girls had confessed to killing their mother. The friend, whose identity has never been revealed, insisted that Beth and Sandra were drunk at a party when they began boasting about getting away with their mother’s murder.

Once the friend consented, authorities wired his car and asked him to pick the sisters up before casually conversing with them. When in the car, both Beth and Sandra appeared to be in a jovial mood, and they soon confessed to planning the entire murder. The sisters revealed how they gave their mother several Tylenol 3 tablets along with her drink before holding her head underwater until she died. The pair then arranged the crime scene to look like an accident before setting up an alibi with a different friend.

The Verdict

With the entire confession caught on record, the police were finally able to charge Beth and Sandra with murder. Shortly after the confessions, the police raided the Andersen home to recover a laptop, which had incriminating text messages proving Beth and Sandra’s involvement in the crime. This laptop played a massive role in the trial, as both sisters were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2006.

While ten years was the maximum youth sentence at that time, the judge ruled that Beth and Sandra would have to spend six years behind bars and the remaining four years under community supervision. On the other hand, Beth’s boyfriend was also convicted of conspiracy, and while he was initially sentenced to 18 months in prison, the judge later changed it to eight months of imprisonment and four months of supervision.

Conclusion

The murder of Linda Andersen is a tragic tale of two sisters who went to great lengths to cover up their heinous crime. Although they were able to evade the law for some time, justice eventually caught up with them, and they were held accountable for their actions. The case serves as a reminder that even the closest of relationships can turn deadly, and it is essential to seek help and support when dealing with mental health issues.

