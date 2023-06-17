Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounds Death of Ray Lewis III, Son of NFL Legend

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former College Football Player Ray Lewis III Passes Away at 28: A Look Back at His Life and Legacy

The sports world was left in shock as news broke on Thursday, June 10, 2021, that former college football player Ray Lewis III had passed away at the age of 28. The cause of his death has yet to be officially confirmed. Ray Lewis III was the son of renowned NFL linebacker Ray Lewis and had played for multiple college teams, including the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers.

Ray Lewis III was born on June 5, 1993, and had just celebrated his 28th birthday. He had recently been working on his music career after attempting to follow in his NFL father’s footsteps and play college football. His younger brother, Rahsaan Lewis, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of his sibling’s death.

“Really can’t believe I’m evening typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan wrote. “A true angel. I pray you’re at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting.”

Ray Lewis III is survived by his five siblings, namely Rashaan, Rayshad Lewis, Ralin Lewis, Diaymon Lewis, and Kaitlin Lewis. Many of his siblings took to their social media platforms on Thursday night to share heartfelt tributes honoring Ray III.

“Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart,” Diaymon wrote. “You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I’m glad you’re at peace. Fly high baby.”

Before his untimely death, Ray Lewis III had a promising career ahead of him. He attended Lake Mary High School in Florida, where he excelled in both track and football. Throughout his high school career, he amassed 1,898 rushing yards and scored 20 touchdowns. In his senior season alone, he rushed for 676 yards and scored four touchdowns.

In 2013, he joined the University of Miami, becoming a part of the Miami Hurricanes football team as a running back. However, his time with the team didn’t make a significant impact, leading him to transfer to Coastal Carolina University in 2015.

In January 2016, while studying at Coastal Carolina University and playing football there, Lewis III was arrested on charges of sexual assault. He faced accusations of third-degree criminal sexual assault and was subsequently dismissed from the college football team. However, after an extensive investigation by law enforcement officials in South Carolina, the claims against him were eventually dropped.

“We’ve felt very strongly from the beginning that this young man was not guilty of anything,” Lewis III’s attorney Tony Brittain said at the time. “I’m just relieved that the prosecutors looked into it so thoroughly and came to a similar conclusion that this case shouldn’t go forward.”

Despite the adversity he faced, Ray Lewis III remained resilient and focused on his goals. He continued to pursue his passion for music and was determined to make a name for himself in the industry.

Ray Lewis III may have passed away at a young age, but his legacy will live on. He was a talented athlete, a loving brother, and a promising musician. The sports world mourns his loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : International Business Times, Singapore Edition

Source Link :How Did Ray Lewis III Die? Former College Football Player and Son of Hall of Famer NFL Linebacker Ray Lewis Dies Mysteriously Aged 28/