Kee Kok Thiam, Alleged Associate of Jho Low, Passes Away Unexpectedly

It is with great shock and sadness that we report the unexpected passing of Kee Kok Thiam, a businessman alleged to be associated with Jho Low, on May 29, 2023. Mr. Kee’s death has sparked speculation among the public, though his family has urged people not to speculate about the cause of his death.

Kee Kok Thiam Cause of Death

According to Valen, Oh & Partners, the law firm representing Kee Kok Thiam’s family, he passed away after suffering a heart attack. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, and we urge all parties to respect their wishes and refrain from speculating about the circumstances surrounding Mr. Kee’s death.

Funeral Services for Kee Kok Thiam

Funeral services for Kee Kok Thiam were held on May 31, 2023, at the Kepong Crematorium. His passing has brought renewed attention to the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad controversy, in which he was allegedly involved. Mr. Kee was one of Jho Low’s associates, whom he met in Macau along with other fugitives.

Jho Low’s Whereabouts

Recently, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) revealed in a written statement that Jho Low is hiding out in Macau. This revelation comes after the arrest of Kee Kok Thiam, who was seen with a fugitive in Macau. Mr. Kee’s death less than a month later has only added to the speculation surrounding Jho Low’s whereabouts and activities.

Conclusion

The unexpected passing of Kee Kok Thiam has left many questions unanswered, but one thing is clear: his death has brought renewed attention to the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad controversy and the alleged involvement of Jho Low and his associates. We extend our condolences to Mr. Kee’s family and loved ones during this difficult time and hope that the truth surrounding his passing will be revealed in due course.

