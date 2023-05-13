Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mystery Surrounds Steven Watkins’ Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Mystery on Horseshoe Drive’ Chronicles the Tragic Murder of Steven Watkins

In November 2008, 32-year-old Steven Watkins was murdered while visiting his estranged wife’s family home during a court-ordered visitation with their son. The tragic incident took place in Chandlerville, Illinois and is the subject of NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Mystery on Horseshoe Drive’. The episode features interviews with family members of both Steven and his wife, as well as investigators related to the case to provide viewers with a tangible version of the events.

Who Was Steven Watkins?

Steven Paul Watkins was born to Penny and Dale Watkins in Chandlerville in Cass County, Illinois, on February 7, 1976. He had an ideal childhood and wanted to recreate that for his own family. Steven was a patient, kind person who loved children and people. His friend, Brandy, described him as genuine and not having an enemy in the world. Steven graduated from A.C. Central High School in 1994 and joined the military in his 20s.

Steven signed with the Coast Guard and moved to Virginia. Before he left, a former girlfriend gave birth to a girl named Alexandra. Steven immediately leaped to execute his responsibilities as her father. After retiring from his coastal guard service, Steven returned home four years later and landed a job in Springfield answering telephones at the child support enforcement call center in 2005. A year later, he met Jennifer Webster in a parking lot both their offices shared.

The Marriage and Custody Battle

Steven and Jennifer became an instant couple and married in August 2006, within weeks of their first date. A few months into their wedding, Jennifer was pregnant and gave birth to Sidney in June 2007. However, the marriage turned sour within two years, with Steven filing a petition for dissolution of marriage in May 2008. Child custody and visitation issues were significant sources of conflict between the parents before and during the dissolution proceedings.

Steven was shot while picking up his daughter Sidney for a court-ordered visit on November 25, 2008, from his estranged wife’s home. Steven’s parents claimed Jennifer had been behaving strangely after Sidney’s birth and had been emotionally alienating Steven and his daughter Alexandra. Jennifer even alleged Steven molested Sidney and Alexandra to keep her daughter to herself. However, Jennifer’s accusations were dismissed, and the court granted Steven regular visitation rights.

The Murder and Investigation

On November 25, 2008, Steven had gone for one such visitation when he was shot dead with a .9-mm Glock handgun. Jennifer called 911, and the emergency respondents found Steven, then 32, lying dead with Jennifer and her grandmother, Shirley Watkins, nearby. Shirley told the responders she had shot Steven after he allegedly physically abused her and her granddaughter. The police had little physical evidence to tie Jennifer or Shirley to the homicide.

Around ten months after the murder, the police eventually charged Shirley with the murder, though they had no physical evidence or witness testimony. During her May 2010 trial, her family members exercised their Fifth Amendments rights and refused to testify in the court proceedings. However, a jury eventually convicted her of first-degree murder and sentenced her to 55 years.

Conclusion

The case of Steven Watkins’ murder was a tragic one. The ongoing bitter custodial battle and divorce proceedings made Jennifer the obvious suspect, but the police had little physical evidence to tie her or Shirley to the homicide. Shirley was eventually charged and convicted of first-degree murder. However, Steven’s family alleged it was only partial justice since they suspected the entire Skinner family was involved in the killing. The case remains a mystery, but the episode of ‘Dateline’ sheds light on the events surrounding the murder and the people involved.

News Source : The Cinemaholic

Source Link :How Did He Die? Who Killed Steven Watkins?/