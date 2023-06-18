Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Mystery Writer and Actor Carol Higgins Clark Passes Away at 66”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Carol Higgins Clark: A Talented Author and Actor

Carol Higgins Clark, a renowned author and actor, passed away at the age of 66 due to appendix cancer. Her mother, Mary Higgins Clark, was also a best-selling suspense author who passed away in 2020 at the age of 92. Carol Higgins Clark was a graduate of Mount Holyoke College and also studied acting at Beverly Hills Playhouse.

Her Writing Career

Clark’s first novel, Decked, was a mystery centered around private investigator Regan Reilly. The book was nominated for Agatha Awards in 1992 and the Anthony Award for best first novel. Most of Clark’s writings revolved around the character of Regan Reilly. She was a prolific writer and penned over 15 novels.

Her Acting Career

Carol Higgins Clark also had a successful acting career. She appeared in several movies that were based on her own writings, including A Cry in the Night, Deck the Halls, and My Gal Sunday. She also took on roles in movies based on her mother’s books.

Recognition and Achievements

In 2016, Carol Higgins Clark was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, following in the footsteps of her mother, who was inducted in 2011. Her contributions to the literary world and the entertainment industry were widely recognized, and she was greatly respected by her peers and admirers.

A Fond Farewell

Carol Higgins Clark’s passing is a great loss to the world of literature and entertainment. She will be remembered for her talent, creativity, and the impact she had on the mystery genre. A wake is scheduled for Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City, and her funeral mass will be held the following day at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Web Desk

Source Link :Mystery writer, actor Carol Higgins Clark dies at 66/