Dead – Death – Obituary News : Mystery Writer Carol Higgins Clark Passes Away at 66

Carol Higgins Clark: Remembering the Legacy of a Popular Mystery Writer

Carol Higgins Clark, a beloved mystery writer from Bergen County, New Jersey, passed away on June 12, 2023, after battling appendix cancer for three years. She was 66 years old.

A Life in Writing

Clark was the author of over a dozen books, following in the footsteps of her mother, Mary Higgins Clark, who was also a renowned author. Carol began her writing career by typing out her mother’s manuscripts, and eventually went on to co-write several novels with her.

Carol Higgins Clark was best known for her Regan Reilly series, which featured a private eye with “panache and great legs,” as one of her book jackets said. However, she also had a successful career as an actress, appearing on stage, television, and as an audio book narrator.

A Bergen County Upbringing

Carol Higgins Clark was raised in Washington Township, New Jersey, and was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy, a Bergen County all-girls Catholic school, as well as Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. She also studied acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. Her first book, “Decked,” was published in 1992.

A Family Legacy

Clark’s survivors include siblings Marilyn, Warren, and David. Her father, Warren, and her mother and sister, Patricia, all preceded her in death. Mary Higgins Clark, who passed away in 2020, was a beloved and prolific author in her own right, with over 50 best-selling novels to her name.

A Fond Farewell

Carol Higgins Clark’s passing is mourned by her many fans and admirers, who will remember her as a gifted storyteller and a warm and gracious person. Her legacy lives on in her books, which continue to captivate readers with their wit, charm, and clever plots. Rest in peace, Carol.

News Source : Riley Yates | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :Famed mystery writer Carol Higgins Clark dies at 66/