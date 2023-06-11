Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nancy Ezhaya’s Accident Linked to Fatal Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nancy Ezhaya’s Accident Linked to Cause of Death: A Tragic Incident

On Monday, Nancy Ezhaya, a 72-year-old woman from Yarmouth, lost her life in a fatal accident. The incident occurred when Nancy swerved into the wrong lane, colliding with another vehicle on the Interstate 295 in Falmouth, Maine. Nancy and the other driver were pronounced dead at the scene while another victim was reported to be in critical condition.

Nancy Ezhaya’s Accident Linked to Cause of Death

The cause of Nancy Ezhaya’s death has been linked to the recent accident she was involved in. According to reports, Nancy swerved into the wrong lane, causing a collision with another vehicle. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred on Monday around 10 a.m. on Interstate 295 in Falmouth, Maine. A police report indicates that a Toyota SUV, driven by Nancy, was traveling south on the northbound ramp near exit 11 when it collided with a Honda SUV. The accident resulted in the closure of the north side of the freeway in the area for about three hours. Traffic was diverted onto Route 1 until the freeway was reopened just after 1 p.m.

Obituary and Funeral Services for Nancy Ezhaya

As of now, the official obituary for Nancy Ezhaya has not been shared with the media. Likewise, none of her family members have come forward to speak about her death. However, tributes and condolences have been pouring in on social media.

Nancy was a teacher at Bonny Eagle for many years before her untimely death. People who knew her have been paying their respects and sharing their grief. Some commented that she was a wonderful woman and teacher who will be missed greatly.

Who Was Nancy Ezhaya?

Nancy Ezhaya was a 72-year-old woman from Yarmouth. She worked as a teacher at Bonny Eagle for many years before her tragic death. Her loss has been deeply felt by those who knew her, and condolences have been pouring in on social media.

The accident that took Nancy Ezhaya’s life is still under investigation, and more details are expected to be announced soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Nancy during this difficult time.

Nancy Ezhaya death news Nancy Ezhaya obituary announcement Nancy Ezhaya accident investigation Nancy Ezhaya cause of death Nancy Ezhaya funeral arrangements

News Source : VIRACLIP

Source Link :Nancy Ezhaya Accident Linked to Death Cause: Obituary/