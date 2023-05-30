Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nancy Ezhaya’s Fatal Accident: Cause of Death Linked

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nancy Ezhaya’s Accident Linked to Cause of Death

Nancy Ezhaya, a 72-year-old woman from Yarmouth, passed away after being involved in an accident that occurred on Monday. It was reported that Nancy was the one who caused the accident as she went down the wrong lane.

The accident, which happened on Interstate 295 in Falmouth, Maine, involved two SUVs – a Toyota driven by Nancy and a Honda driven by another victim who was also pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, believed to be the deceased victim’s wife, was seriously injured and is currently in critical condition.

The police report shows that the crash happened around 10 a.m. and the north side of the highway was closed for approximately three hours. Traffic was diverted onto Route 1 in Falmouth until the freeway opened just after 1 p.m.

It is not yet clear what caused Nancy to enter I-295 in the wrong direction, but the fatal accident is still under investigation. Following the accident, tributes and condolences were shared on social media, with some people who knew Nancy paying their respects to her.

According to a social media user, Nancy was a teacher at Bonny Eagle for many years. She was described as a very nice lady, and many expressed sadness over her passing.

Nancy Ezhaya Obituaries and Funeral Services

As of now, Nancy Ezhaya’s official obituary has not been shared with the media, and no family member has come forward to discuss her death. However, the news of the fatal crash was shared on social media, and some people also shared photos of the damaged vehicles.

Who was Nancy Ezhaya?

Nancy Ezhaya was a 72-year-old woman from Yarmouth. She was a former teacher at Bonny Eagle and was described by those who knew her as a very nice lady. Her passing has left many people saddened.

The cause of the accident that led to Nancy’s death is still under investigation, and more details will be released soon. For now, her family, friends, and loved ones are mourning her loss and remembering the impact she had on their lives.

