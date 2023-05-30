Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nancy Ezhaya’s Fatal Accident Connection: Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nancy Ezhaya’s Accident Linked to the Cause of Her Death

Nancy Ezhaya, a 72-year-old Yarmouth woman, lost her life in a recent accident that occurred on Monday. It was reported that Nancy initiated the accident when she swerved into the wrong lane. Unfortunately, both drivers involved in the head-on collision were pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim was seriously injured and is currently in critical condition.

The fatal crash happened on Interstate 295 in Falmouth around 10:00 a.m. on Monday. A police report shows that a Toyota SUV was traveling southbound on the northbound ramp near Exit 11 when it crashed into a Honda SUV. Nancy was driving the Toyota SUV, but it is still unclear what led her to enter I-295 the wrong way. Another victim of the accident who died was Oklahoma resident Allen Apblett.

As a result of the crash, both drivers of the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim, believed to be Allen’s wife, was in the passenger seat and was injured. The northbound side of the freeway was closed in the area for about three hours after the accident, and traffic was detoured onto Route 1 in Falmouth until the highway reopened just after 1 p.m.

Nancy Ezhaya Obituary and Funeral Services

As of now, Nancy Ezhaya’s official obituary has not yet been shared with the media. However, many people who knew Nancy have paid tribute and offered condolences to her family. She was known to be a teacher at Bonny Eagle, where she worked for many years.

Despite the lack of official information, the news of Nancy’s tragic death has been shared on social media, and some people have offered their condolences. The fatal car accident is still under investigation, and more details will be updated soon.

Who Was Nancy Ezhaya?

Nancy Ezhaya was a 72-year-old woman from Yarmouth who lost her life in a tragic accident. She was a teacher at Bonny Eagle, where she worked for many years, and was known to be a very nice lady. Her death has left many people saddened, and they have offered their condolences to her family.

The accident that led to Nancy’s death is a reminder of the importance of being cautious when driving. It is crucial to always follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent accidents that could have devastating consequences. May Nancy Ezhaya and the other victim who lost their life in the accident rest in peace.

