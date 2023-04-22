Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nancy Pfister’s Death: Murderer Unknown? (45 characters)

What caused Nancy Pfister’s death and who is responsible for it?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: While She Was Sleeping’ Explores the High-Profile Murder Case of Nancy Pfister

Who Was Nancy Pfister?

Nancy Merie Pfister was born into a wealthy family that owned the Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen. She grew up meeting famous personalities and continued to help run the family business, which played a significant role in the local tourism industry. Nancy had one daughter and later, a son, whom she raised as a single mother in a log home her father had built for her. She was known for her outgoing and adventurous personality and was well-liked within her community.

How Did Nancy Pfister Die?

Nancy was found bludgeoned to death in her own bedroom, bound with an electrical cord, wrapped in plastic garbage bags, and hidden underneath sheets in her closet. There was little blood found in the room, except for a small smear on the headboard.

Who Killed Nancy Pfister?

The prime suspects in Nancy Pfister’s murder were Trey and Nancy Styler, the couple who had rented her home, and Kathy Carpenter, who had found Nancy’s body. According to Nancy, the Styler couple had changed their dynamics with her after giving her $12,000 upfront to rent her home, and she had posted negative comments about them on social media. The police believed that the Styler couple had been at Nancy’s home on the day of the murder and arrested them shortly after, charging them with first-degree murder. Kathy Carpenter was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder as well, and Trey pleaded guilty in exchange for his wife and Kathy’s release.

Less than two weeks before Trey’s preliminary hearing, he received a life sentence, later commuted to 20 years, but died by suicide in his cell at Arrowhead Correctional Facility in Cañon City, Colorado.