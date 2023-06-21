Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nanded ST Bus Accident Claims Passenger’s Life in Maharashtra

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Road Accident in Maharashtra Claims a Life

A heartbreaking news has emerged from the Nanded district of Maharashtra. The work on the road that was supposed to connect the Pangari village with the Kandhar taluka has come to a halt. Despite the onset of the monsoon season, the construction of the bridge over this road remains incomplete, causing grave transportation issues for the rural population. Due to the poor road conditions, the latch of the door of an ST bus broke, resulting in a passenger’s death. Let’s delve into the details of this unfortunate incident.

Unfinished Roadwork Leads to Fatal Accident

According to the available information, the incident took place on Sunday, 18th June, near the Shelali Fata of the Kandhar taluka. The deceased has been identified as Laxman Shesharav Gayakwad, aged 40. The ST bus was transporting passengers from Kandhar to Mukhed when the incident occurred. The roadwork on the stretch connecting Ambulga village to Savargaon was halted midway. When the road was first constructed, the door of the ST bus that was travelling on the uphill road near the Shelali hill opened and the victim fell out of the bus.

Passenger Loses Life in Bus Accident

Some of the passengers on the bus claimed that Gayakwad was standing near the door of the bus when it fell off. He was killed on the spot. His family members include his wife, four daughters, four sisters, two brothers, and mother. The process of registering a case regarding the incident continued late into the night. The police inspector R.S. Padwal is conducting further investigations into the matter.

A Father’s Farewell to His Four Daughters

As we mentioned earlier, Gayakwad is survived by his four daughters, the eldest of whom is in the eighth grade, while the three younger ones are still in their early years. Gayakwad worked as a laborer and did odd jobs to support his family. He would work on brick kilns and construction sites to make ends meet. He was on his way to his in-laws’ house in Savargaon to meet his wife’s brother when the unfortunate incident occurred. His family is devastated by the loss of their sole breadwinner.

Conclusion

This tragic incident is a sad reminder of the poor infrastructure in rural India. The lack of proper roads and bridges can lead to fatal accidents, causing immense suffering to the families of the victims. The government should take measures to ensure the safety of commuters and complete the pending roadwork to prevent such mishaps in the future.

Nanded road accident ST bus mishap in Maharashtra Fatal accident on Nanded highway Passenger death due to faulty bus door Negligence in transportation safety measures

News Source : Vaishnavi Wanjari

Source Link :Nanded Accident Death | महाराष्ट्र: नांदेड़ में खराब सड़क बनी मौत की वजह, चलती ST बस का दरवाजा खुलने से यात्री की गिरकर गई जान/