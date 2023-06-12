Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nandurbar student commits suicide in Kota during JEE preparation.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Student from Nandurbar Commits Suicide in Kota Rajasthan

In a tragic incident, a student from Nandurbar committed suicide in Kota, Rajasthan. The student was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and was staying at a coaching institute in Kota. The incident has once again brought to light the intense pressure and stress that students face while preparing for competitive exams.

The student, identified as 18-year-old Rahul, hailed from Nandurbar district in Maharashtra. He had come to Kota to prepare for the JEE, which is one of the most competitive exams in the country. Rahul was staying at a coaching institute in Kota and was preparing for the exam with a lot of dedication and hard work.

According to reports, Rahul was found hanging in his room at the coaching institute on Tuesday. The police have registered a case of suicide and are investigating the matter. The incident has sent shockwaves across the country and has once again raised concerns about the pressure and stress that students face while preparing for competitive exams.

Kota, which is known as the coaching capital of India, attracts lakhs of students every year who come here to prepare for various competitive exams. The city has numerous coaching institutes and is home to some of the best coaching centres in the country. However, the intense pressure and stress that students face while preparing for these exams have often led to incidents of suicide and depression.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for a more holistic approach towards education and learning. The focus should not just be on academic excellence but also on the overall well-being of students. The education system should be designed in such a way that it promotes creativity, innovation and critical thinking rather than just rote learning.

It is important for students to understand that success is not just about getting good grades or cracking a competitive exam. Success is about finding one’s passion, following one’s dreams and making a positive impact on society. Students must be encouraged to pursue their interests and hobbies, and to develop a well-rounded personality.

Parents and teachers also have a crucial role to play in ensuring the well-being of students. They should be supportive and empathetic towards students and should create a positive and nurturing environment for them. They should also encourage students to seek help and support whenever they feel overwhelmed or stressed.

The incident has also raised concerns about the mental health of students and the need for better counselling and support services. Students should have access to professional counsellors who can guide them through the challenges and difficulties of academic life. They should also be made aware of the various support services that are available to them.

In conclusion, the tragic incident of the student from Nandurbar who committed suicide in Kota is a wake-up call for all of us. It is time to re-evaluate our education system and to focus on the overall well-being of students. We need to create a more nurturing and supportive environment for students, where they can pursue their dreams and passions without fear or stress. Let us all work towards creating a brighter and more hopeful future for our students.

News Source : ETV Bharat

Source Link :कोटामध्ये नंदूरबारच्या विद्यार्थ्याची आत्महत्या, जेईई परीक्षेची करत होता तयारी, student from nandurbar commits suicide in kota rajasthan/