Dead – Death – Obituary News : Naomi Campbell Cherishes Time with Rock N Roll Queen

Tina Turner: Remembering a Legend and Icon

On Wednesday, May 24th, the world lost a music legend and role model, Tina Turner. The Grammy-winning star passed away at the age of 83 after battling a long illness. Her passing has left a void in the music industry, and many celebrities have taken to social media to pay their respects and share their memories of the icon.

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell remembers Tina Turner as a “legend” and an “icon.” She took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, saying, “REST in Peace and Power THE QUEEN, LEGEND, ICON. There will never be another. Cherish my times with you.”

Bryan Adams

Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams also paid tribute to the music star. He described her as a “powerhouse woman” and thanked her for being an inspiration to millions around the world. In a tweet, he said, “RIP @tinaturner The world just lost one hell of a powerhouse woman. I’ll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends.”

Angela Bassett

Actress Angela Bassett played Tina Turner in the 1993 biographical film, “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” She described the late star as an “iconic voice and presence” and expressed her gratitude for having known her. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “I am honoured to have known Tina Turner. I am humbled to have helped show her to the world. So on today, while we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be ‘simply the best.’ Angels, sing thee to thy rest … Queen.”

Tina Turner was more than just a music icon; she was a role model for women everywhere. She overcame domestic violence, health issues, and personal struggles to become one of the biggest stars in the industry. Her music and performances were electrifying, and her legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, Tina Turner.

News Source : Bang Showbiz

Source Link :Naomi Campbell Remembers The ‘Rock N Roll’ Queen, Calls Her An Icon And A Legend, “Cherish My Times With You”/