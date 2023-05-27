Dead – Death – Obituary News : Natalia Grace’s Current Health Status and Death Rumors

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Natalia Grace Still Alive?

The case of Natalia Grace, the Ukrainian orphan, has gained significant attention in recent years. Many people are curious about her current whereabouts and well-being.

Death Hoax

Despite rumors of her death, Natalia Grace is alive and well. After being abandoned by her adoptive parents, Kristine Barnett and ex-husband Michael Barnett, when she was nine, Natalia is now living with a new family. The Barnetts have been charged with abandonment but have pleaded not guilty.

Natalia Grace Health Update

There is no specific information provided regarding Natalia Grace’s current health status. However, the Ukrainian orphan has been the subject of ongoing legal proceedings and media coverage. Further details about Natalia’s well-being and any health-related updates would require additional information beyond what is provided on internet platforms.

Learn More About Natalia Grace

Natalia Grace is a young girl Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted in 2010. Initially believed to be an 8-year-old from Ukraine, Natalia has a form of dwarfism called spondyloepiphyseal. However, two years after the adoption, the Barnetts had her age legally changed to 22, and they now suspect she may be as old as 33.

Allegations Against Natalia Grace

The Barnetts have accused Natalia of being a “sociopath” and a “con artist,” claiming that she threatened their family. According to Michael Barnett, doctors who treated Natalia warned the Barnetts that she exhibited sociopathic behavior and posed a danger to them. They claim she engaged in harmful actions, such as placing thumbtacks on the stairs and attempting to drag Kristine toward an electric fence.

Legal Proceedings

These allegations led the Barnetts to believe that Natalia was not a child but an adult with deceptive intentions. The situation took a legal turn when Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent. The couple pleaded not guilty to the charges. The details of how they changed Natalia’s legal age have yet to be specified.

Natalia Grace’s Current Situation

Kristine Barnett, a published author, gained recognition for her memoir about raising her son with autism. Natalia is currently reported to be living with another family in the United States. The case of Natalia Grace has attracted media attention due to the unusual circumstances surrounding her adoption and the subsequent allegations made by the Barnetts regarding her actual age and behavior.

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Docuseries

The docuseries titled “The Curious Case of Natalia Grace” sheds light on the perplexing circumstances surrounding the case. It features never-before-seen interviews with the Barnetts, members of Natalia’s adoptive family, and exclusive footage. The series is set to air over three consecutive nights starting Monday, May 29, at 9 pm ET/PT.

Conclusion

Despite the controversy surrounding Natalia Grace’s age and behavior, she has led a relatively independent life. The case raises questions about the Ukrainian adoption system and the need for improvements to prevent similar situations in the future. As concerned individuals await the pursuit of justice, they also hope for updates on the well-being of Natalia Grace and the Barnett family.

