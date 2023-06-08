Dead – Death – Obituary News : Natalie Martin’s Passing: Ohio Death Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Natalie Martin Obituary, Death

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Natalie O’Connor Martin. Born and raised in Syracuse, New York, Natalie spent her childhood in the loving care of her family. Sadly, her parents Robert J. O’Connor and Florence (Kelly) O’Connor passed away before her birth, as did her brother Robert J. O’Connor in 1978, her sister Barbara E. O’Connor in 1952, and her step-father Robert T. O’Brien in 1953.

Life and Legacy

Despite the loss of her family members, Natalie lived a life of faith and service. She was a devoted member of the Third Order of the Secular Franciscans and a communicant at the Church of the Assumption, where her funeral service will be held.

Natalie is survived by her daughter Shannon Brewer of Fulton, New York, her son Scott Brewer of Albany, New York, three grandchildren, Jessica (Robert) Burnett, Nathanael (Kassandra) Sellars, and Michael (Jennifer) Sellars, as well as five great-grandchildren, Rachael, Alexander, Benjamin, Matthew, and Anna Sellars. She is also survived by her sister Michelle (Michael) Moran of Syracuse and numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Service

The funeral service, a Mass of Christian Burial, will be held at the Assumption Church in Syracuse, located at 812 North Salina Street, on Saturday, June 18 at 10:00 AM. Due to current circumstances, the service will be private, and there will not be any open calling hours. The Keegan-Osbelt-Knight Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In Conclusion

Natalie O’Connor Martin will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her dedication to her faith and her family will be remembered always. May she rest in peace.

