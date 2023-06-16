Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nathan Carman Died Before Trial for Mother’s Death on Fishing Trip

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman Dies Awaiting Trial for Mother’s Death

Nathan Carman, the man accused of causing the death of his mother during a fishing trip off the coast of New England in 2016, has died while awaiting trial. Carman passed away on September 4, 2021, at the age of 28. The cause of his death has not been officially released, but his family has stated that it was due to natural causes.

The Disappearance of Nathan Carman and His Mother

The disappearance of Nathan Carman and his mother, Linda Carman, made headlines in 2016 when their boat, the Chicken Pox, sank off the coast of Rhode Island. Nathan was rescued eight days later, but his mother was never found. Nathan claimed that the boat sank due to mechanical issues, but investigators suspected foul play.

After Nathan was rescued, he became the subject of a separate investigation into the murder of his wealthy grandfather, John Chakalos. Chakalos was found dead in his Connecticut home in 2013, and Nathan was the last known person to see him alive. Nathan was named a suspect in the case, but no charges were ever filed.

The Legal Battle

After Linda Carman’s death, her sisters filed a lawsuit against Nathan, alleging that he had caused her death intentionally or through negligence. Nathan denied any wrongdoing and filed a countersuit, claiming that his mother had been responsible for the boat’s sinking.

In 2019, a judge ruled that Nathan had violated a court order and had destroyed evidence in the case. As a result, the judge declared that Nathan was responsible for his mother’s death and entered a default judgment against him. The judge also awarded Linda’s sisters $4 million in damages.

Nathan continued to maintain his innocence and planned to appeal the judgment. However, his death has put an end to the legal battle.

The Legacy of Nathan Carman

The death of Nathan Carman has left many questions unanswered. What really happened on the Chicken Pox? Did Nathan play a role in his mother’s death? Was he involved in his grandfather’s murder?

Despite the unanswered questions, Nathan’s death has brought closure to some. Linda’s sisters released a statement after Nathan’s death, saying that they were “grateful for the closure that Nathan’s passing brings to our family.”

Nathan’s death also serves as a reminder that justice is not always served. While the legal system did hold Nathan accountable for his actions, he was never brought to trial for his mother’s death. His death means that he will never face a jury of his peers and that the full truth of what happened on the Chicken Pox may never be known.

Conclusion

Nathan Carman’s death has brought an end to a long and complicated legal battle. While his guilt or innocence may never be fully known, his death serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of seeking justice for victims of crime.

News Source : Huron Daily Tribune

