Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nathan Carman Died While Awaiting Trial for Mother’s Death on Fishing Trip

Nathan Carman Dies While Awaiting Trial for His Mother’s Death

Background

On September 17, 2016, Linda Carman and her son Nathan set out on a fishing trip off the coast of New England. However, their trip took a tragic turn when their boat sank, and Linda Carman was never seen alive again. Nathan Carman was rescued eight days later, but his mother was presumed dead.

The Investigation

The investigation into Linda Carman’s death began soon after the tragic incident. Nathan Carman was the prime suspect, as he was the only other person on the boat at the time of the sinking. However, he maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, claiming that he had done everything he could to save his mother before she disappeared into the water.

Investigators, however, found several inconsistencies in Nathan’s story. For example, they discovered that he had made several modifications to the boat before the trip, which may have contributed to the vessel’s sinking. They also found that Nathan had a history of tampering with boats and had been involved in several previous accidents.

The Trial

Nathan Carman was charged with the murder of his mother in 2019. He pleaded not guilty and was set to stand trial in the coming months. However, the trial was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other legal issues.

Throughout his time awaiting trial, Nathan maintained his innocence and even filed a lawsuit against his mother’s insurance company, claiming that they had wrongfully denied him a payout for the loss of his boat. However, the lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in 2020.

The Death of Nathan Carman

On July 26, 2021, Nathan Carman was found dead in his home in New Hampshire. He was 27 years old. The cause of death has not been officially released, but authorities have stated that foul play is not suspected.

The news of Nathan’s death has shocked many, especially those involved in the investigation and trial of Linda Carman’s death. Some have speculated that Nathan’s death may have been a suicide, as he was facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison if convicted of his mother’s murder.

The Aftermath

The death of Nathan Carman has left many unanswered questions about the tragic incident that took his mother’s life. The investigation into Linda Carman’s death will likely be closed, as there is no longer a suspect to prosecute.

However, the case has raised important questions about boating safety and the responsibilities of boat owners. It serves as a reminder that even seemingly minor modifications to a vessel can have deadly consequences.

The death of Nathan Carman also serves as a tragic reminder of the impact that legal proceedings can have on individuals and families. While justice is important, it is also important to remember the human toll that legal battles can take on those involved.

In conclusion, the death of Nathan Carman marks the end of a tragic and complex case that has captivated the attention of many. While his guilt or innocence may never be fully known, his death serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and accountability in all aspects of life.

News Source : Midland Daily News

Source Link :Alert: Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say/