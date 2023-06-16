Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nathan Carman Dies Awaiting Trial for Mother’s 2016 Death on Fishing Trip

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Mysterious Case of Nathan Carman’s Mother’s Death

In 2016, Nathan Carman and his mother, Linda, set off on a fishing trip off the coast of New England. Only Nathan returned, and Linda was never seen again. The case has been shrouded in mystery and speculation ever since, with questions about Nathan’s involvement in his mother’s disappearance.

Background

Nathan Carman was the last known person to see his mother alive. The two had set off on a fishing trip in a 31-foot boat called the Chicken Pox. According to Nathan, the boat began taking on water and sank, and he had to swim for his life. He was rescued eight days later by a passing freighter.

Investigators were immediately suspicious of Nathan’s story. They pointed out that Nathan had made modifications to the boat that may have contributed to its sinking, and that he had a history of lying and manipulative behavior. They also noted that Nathan had been the beneficiary of a $7 million life insurance policy taken out on his mother, which he had unsuccessfully attempted to collect on.

Legal Troubles

In 2019, Nathan was charged with the murder of his mother. Prosecutors alleged that Nathan had intentionally sunk the boat, killing his mother in the process, in order to collect the insurance money. Nathan pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case was set to go to trial in 2022, but on November 16, 2021, Nathan died in what authorities have described as a “suspicious” manner. His death has raised new questions about the case and what really happened on that fishing trip.

Speculation and Theories

The case has been the subject of much speculation and theorizing since Linda’s disappearance. Some have suggested that Linda may have committed suicide, while others believe that Nathan may have killed her in order to collect the insurance money. There have also been rumors that Nathan may have been involved in other criminal activity, such as smuggling or drug trafficking, and that his mother may have stumbled upon something she shouldn’t have known.

Despite the many theories, the truth about what happened to Linda Carman remains a mystery. With Nathan’s death, it is unlikely that we will ever know the full story.

Conclusion

The case of Nathan and Linda Carman is a tragic one, with many unanswered questions and a sense of unease and suspicion that lingers. Nathan’s death only adds to the mystery, leaving us to wonder what really happened on that fateful fishing trip. While we may never know the truth, it is important to remember the victim at the center of this case, Linda Carman, and to honor her memory by seeking justice and accountability for her untimely death.

Nathan Carman trial Nathan Carman mother’s death Nathan Carman fishing trip Nathan Carman murder case Nathan Carman legal proceedings

News Source : Midland Reporter-Telegram

Source Link :Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother’s death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say/