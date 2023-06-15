Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nathan Carman Dies Before Trial for Mother’s 2016 Fishing Trip Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman Dies While Awaiting Trial for Mother’s Death

In 2016, Nathan Carman and his mother, Linda, set out on a fishing trip off the coast of New England. The trip ended in tragedy when their boat sank, and Linda Carman was never seen again. Nathan, who was rescued after spending several days at sea, was the only suspect in his mother’s disappearance. He was recently found dead while awaiting trial for her murder.

The Investigation

Shortly after the Carman’s boat sank, Nathan was rescued by a passing freighter. He claimed that the boat had taken on water and sank quickly, leaving him and his mother stranded in the water. Despite an extensive search, Linda’s body was never found.

Investigators quickly became suspicious of Nathan’s story. He had a history of mental illness and had been estranged from his mother for several years. Additionally, he was the last person to see her alive and was the only witness to the boat sinking.

Over the next several months, investigators gathered evidence against Nathan. They discovered that he had made alterations to the boat that may have contributed to its sinking. They also found evidence that Nathan had purchased equipment that could have been used to harm his mother.

The Charges

In 2018, Nathan Carman was charged with the murder of his mother. Prosecutors argued that he intentionally sank the boat, killing his mother in the process. Nathan maintained his innocence, claiming that the boat sank due to mechanical failure.

The case went to trial in 2019, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict. The judge declared a mistrial, and the case was set to be retried in 2022.

The Death of Nathan Carman

In January of 2022, Nathan Carman was found dead in his cell at a New Hampshire jail. The cause of death is unknown, but foul play is not suspected. Nathan was 27 years old.

Prosecutors expressed disappointment that Nathan would never face justice for his mother’s death. Linda’s family released a statement saying that they were devastated by the news of Nathan’s death and that they would continue to seek answers about what happened to Linda.

The Legacy of Linda Carman

Linda Carman was a beloved mother and grandmother who was known for her kindness and generosity. Her death was a tragic loss for her family and community.

Despite the circumstances of her death, Linda’s family has chosen to focus on her life and legacy. They have established a memorial fund in her honor and have worked to raise awareness about the dangers of boating.

Conclusion

The death of Nathan Carman marks the end of a tragic chapter in the Carman family’s history. While the circumstances of Linda’s death may never be fully understood, her family can take comfort in knowing that she will be remembered for the love and kindness she brought into the world.

As for Nathan, his death serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and the devastating consequences of violence. While he may never have faced justice for his alleged crimes, his death is a tragic loss for all those who knew him.

Nathan Carman trial Nathan Carman mother’s death Nathan Carman fishing trip Nathan Carman murder trial Nathan Carman legal case

News Source : AP NEWS

Source Link :Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say/