Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nathan Carman Dies Before Trial in Mother’s 2016 Fishing Trip Death

Introduction

Nathan Carman, who was accused of killing his mother during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England, has died. The 24-year-old Carman was awaiting trial on charges of murder and reckless endangerment in connection with the death of his mother, Linda Carman. His death was announced by his attorney on Monday, December 14, 2020.

The Disappearance of Linda Carman

In September 2016, Linda Carman and her son Nathan set out on a fishing trip off the coast of New England. The two were aboard Nathan’s boat, the Chicken Pox, when it started to take on water and eventually sank. Nathan was rescued by a passing freighter, but Linda was never found.

The Investigation

After Linda’s disappearance, Nathan became the focus of an investigation into her death. Authorities believed that Nathan had intentionally sunk the boat in an attempt to kill his mother and collect a $7 million inheritance. Nathan denied these allegations and insisted that the boat sank due to mechanical problems.

The Legal Battle

Nathan was initially questioned by authorities but was not charged with a crime. He later filed a lawsuit against his mother’s insurance company, seeking payment for the loss of the Chicken Pox. The insurance company countersued, accusing Nathan of intentionally sinking the boat.

In 2019, Nathan was indicted on charges of murder and reckless endangerment in connection with his mother’s death. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was awaiting trial at the time of his death.

The Aftermath

The death of Nathan Carman has left many questions unanswered. Prosecutors will likely drop the charges against him, as it is no longer possible to hold him accountable for the alleged crimes. Linda Carman’s family will also likely never know what really happened on that fateful fishing trip.

Conclusion

The death of Nathan Carman has brought an end to a tragic and complicated case. While many questions remain unanswered, it is clear that Linda Carman’s family will never find closure in this matter. The case serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones while we have them.

