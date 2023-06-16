Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nathan Carman Dies While Awaiting Trial for Mother’s 2016 Death on Fishing Trip

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman: The Controversial Death of His Mother

In 2016, Nathan Carman and his mother, Linda, set out on a fishing trip off the coast of New England. Only Nathan returned alive. Linda was never found, and Nathan’s story about what happened on that fateful day has been called into question.

The Disappearance of Linda Carman

On September 18, 2016, Nathan and Linda Carman embarked on a fishing trip on Nathan’s boat, the Chicken Pox. The pair set out from a marina in Point Judith, Rhode Island, and planned to spend a day fishing for tuna.

That evening, the Coast Guard received a distress call from Nathan, who reported that his boat was taking on water and that he and Linda were in danger. The Coast Guard quickly launched a rescue mission, but when they arrived on the scene, Nathan was the only one there. Linda was nowhere to be found.

Nathan told the Coast Guard that he and Linda had been fishing when the boat began to take on water. He claimed that he had tried to fix the problem, but that it was too late. He said that he had put on a life jacket and jumped into the water, but that he had lost sight of Linda. Nathan was eventually rescued by a passing freighter, and Linda was never found.

Questions About Nathan’s Story

Almost immediately after Nathan’s story came to light, questions began to arise. Some experts in boating and fishing pointed out that it was unusual for a boat to take on water so quickly and without warning. Others noted that Nathan had a history of mental illness and had been involved in a legal dispute with his mother over money.

As investigators dug deeper, more inconsistencies in Nathan’s story emerged. They discovered that Nathan had made modifications to the Chicken Pox that may have contributed to the boat’s sinking. They also found evidence that Nathan had made repairs to the boat shortly before the trip, raising questions about whether he had done a proper job.

Some investigators even suggested that Nathan may have intentionally sunk the boat in an attempt to kill his mother. They pointed to the fact that Nathan had taken out a significant life insurance policy on Linda just a few months before the fishing trip.

The Aftermath of Linda’s Disappearance

Despite the mounting suspicions about Nathan’s role in his mother’s disappearance, he was never charged with any crime related to the incident. Instead, he was sued by his mother’s three sisters, who accused him of causing Linda’s death and sought to have him declared her killer.

In 2019, Nathan was found liable for Linda’s death in a civil trial. He was ordered to pay $4.2 million to Linda’s estate. However, he remained free and continued to maintain his innocence.

Nathan’s Death and the Legacy of Linda’s Disappearance

In 2021, Nathan Carman died while awaiting trial for the murder of his grandfather, John Chakalos. Chakalos was found dead in his home in 2013, and Nathan was a suspect in the case.

With Nathan’s death, the questions surrounding Linda’s disappearance may never be fully answered. However, the case serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of boating and the importance of thorough investigations in cases of suspected foul play.

Conclusion

The death of Linda Carman remains a tragic and controversial case. While Nathan Carman was never convicted of any crime related to her disappearance, many questions remain about what happened on that fishing trip in 2016. With Nathan’s death, the case may never be fully resolved, but it serves as a reminder of the importance of safety on the water and the need for thorough investigations in cases of suspected foul play.

News Source : Alton Telegraph

Source Link :Alert: Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say/