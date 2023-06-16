Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nathan Carman Dies While Awaiting Trial for Mother’s Death on Fishing Trip

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman Dies Awaiting Trial for Mother’s Death in 2016 Fishing Trip

Introduction

Nathan Carman, the man accused of causing his mother’s death during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England, has died while awaiting trial. The circumstances surrounding Carman’s death are currently unclear, but it is known that he was found dead in his home in Vermont on December 17th, 2021. Carman’s death has left many questions unanswered, including the question of what will happen to the charges against him in the death of his mother, Linda Carman.

The 2016 Fishing Trip

In September of 2016, Nathan Carman and his mother, Linda, set out on a fishing trip off the coast of New England. They were aboard a 31-foot boat called the Chicken Pox, which had been purchased by Nathan just months before the trip. The trip was meant to be a fun and relaxing getaway for the mother and son, but it quickly turned into a nightmare.

On the second day of the trip, the Chicken Pox began taking on water. Nathan called for help, and the two were eventually rescued by a passing freighter. However, Linda was never found. Nathan claimed that he had put his mother in a life raft before the ship sank, but many questions were raised about the circumstances of her disappearance.

The Investigation and Charges

After the fishing trip, Nathan Carman became the subject of an intense investigation. Questions were raised about his story and his actions both before and after the incident. In particular, investigators focused on the fact that Nathan had made significant modifications to the Chicken Pox before the trip, including removing the boat’s trim tabs. Trim tabs are used to adjust a boat’s balance and stability, and their removal could have contributed to the boat taking on water.

In 2018, Nathan was charged with causing his mother’s death by tampering with the Chicken Pox and putting her in danger. He was also accused of killing his grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013. Chakalos was found shot to death in his home in Connecticut, and Nathan was the last person known to have seen him alive.

The Trial and Nathan’s Death

Nathan Carman’s trial for his mother’s death was scheduled to begin in 2022. However, his death has left the case in limbo. It is unclear what will happen to the charges against him now that he has died. Some legal experts believe that the charges may be dropped, as it is difficult to prosecute a dead person. Others believe that the case may still move forward, as there may be a trial for the murder of John Chakalos.

Regardless of what happens to the charges against Nathan Carman, his death has left many unanswered questions. The circumstances of his death have not been made public, and it is unclear whether he was alone at the time or if anyone else was involved. Some have speculated that Nathan may have taken his own life, while others believe that foul play may have been involved.

Conclusion

The death of Nathan Carman has brought an end to a case that has been shrouded in mystery and controversy since the 2016 fishing trip. While it is unclear what will happen to the charges against him, it is clear that his death has left many questions unanswered. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death will likely continue for some time, and it may shed new light on the events that led to the death of his mother and grandfather.

Nathan Carman trial 2016 fishing trip Mother’s death New England Prosecutors’ statement

News Source : Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Source Link :Alert: Nathan Carman has died awaiting trial for his mother's death in 2016 fishing trip off New England, prosecutors say/