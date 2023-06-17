Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nathan Carman’s Death Likely Suicide, Not Suspicious

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Carman Found Dead in Cell

Nathan Carman, a former Connecticut resident, was found dead in his cell on Thursday, and the state Department of Justice has confirmed that his death is not suspicious. Sources close to the investigation say that Carman was alone in his cell when he was found unresponsive early in the morning, and his death was likely a suicide.

Background of the Case

Carman was awaiting trial for killing his mother in an apparent scheme to gain the family’s fortune. He was indicted in May 2022, almost six years after he told investigators his mother, Linda Carman, was lost at sea while the two were on a fishing trip off Block Island in a boat he named the Chicken Pox. While Nathan Carman was eventually rescued by a commercial ship, his mother was never found.

Despite facing federal charges, he was being held at the state facility because of its proximity to the courthouse where his case was being heard in Vermont.

Reaction to Nathan Carman’s Death

The family of Linda Carman declined to comment on Nathan’s death. In a statement, an attorney representing three of Linda Carman’s sisters said they were “deeply saddened to hear of Nathan’s death.”

Conclusion

Nathan Carman’s case has been a long and complex one, with many twists and turns. His death in his cell is a tragic end to a tragic story. While his guilt or innocence will never be determined now, the memory of his alleged crimes and the impact they had on his family and the community will remain.

Nathan Carman suicide Connecticut resident suicide Nathan Carman death investigation Suspicious deaths in Connecticut Suicide prevention in Connecticut

News Source : NNN

Source Link :Former Connecticut Resident Nathan Carman’s Death Not Considered Suspicious, Likely a Suicide/