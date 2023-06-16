Dead – Death – Obituary News : Nathan Moody’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nathan Moody’s Cause of Death, Obituary and Funeral

Nathan Moody was a Philadelphia resident who met an untimely and tragic demise after an accident on Interstate 95 involving a truck. An autopsy was conducted by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, which determined that Moody’s demise was accidental. The cause of death has been attributed to blunt head trauma, inhalation and thermal injury.

The fatal accident occurred when a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons gasoline lost control during a turn underneath an overpass. The truck overturned after it collided against a wall. It then ignited into a devastating fire. The heat of the fire caused the steel structure beneath the road to buckle and collapse.

Nathan Moody’s death has left an enormous void in his family’s lives. He was known as a father who loved his family and a truck driver with experience, having served the Army. Moody was well known for his commitment to safety, and as a reliable truck driver.

What Happened to Nathan Moody

The NTSB said that Penn Tank Lines was operating in a good operational status and had a valid operating authority at the time of incident. As part of the ongoing investigation, further details will also be verified. Penn Tank Lines was founded in 1974 and specializes in transporting gasoline and diesel fuel. They are present in over 20 states throughout the United States.

How Did Nathan Moody Die?

Nathan Moody Cause of Death

Nathan Moody Obituary

News Source : AmbrSoft.Com

Source Link :How Did Nathan Moody Died?/